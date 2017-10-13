​The vintage French-style kitchen of your dreams in Pretoria

Our newest homify 360° comes to us from the expert kitchen manufacturers Ergo Designer Kitchens And Cabinetry in Pretoria. And the design that they’re sharing with us is definitely something that is sure to tickle any kitchen lover’s interests, regardless of personal taste or preference.

This French provincial kitchen moves away from ultra modern design and treats us to a vintage-style look by including all the right touches: wooden finishes, soft colours, and an overall homely feeling. In addition, it also exudes an ambiance of charm and romance that transports us back in time to a simpler life where the entire family used to gather in the kitchen for homemade bread and freshly brewed coffee.

Let’s get inspired!