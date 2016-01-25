The latest home furniture trends you'll want

Advances in the field of industrial design have increasingly impacted on household furniture. Previously, the latest trends in interior design and decoration had been mostly focused on areas such as hotels and production, whilst home decoration had not been at the forefront. There is a current interest on décor on all levels, since we seem to have finally woken up to the transforming power a good decorative proposal can have over a space, including domestic spaces.

Both technological devices such as appliances ad furniture itself are being constantly renewed, incorporating the latest advances in innovation in order to get the most out of valuable domestic space and make our homes increasingly energy efficient. In this sense, many use everyday electronic devices which are recent additions to homes and others which have always been there, but have experienced spectacular progress in the last years. The home has thus experienced substantial changes at the hand of these devices, often designed for specific rooms in our homes or anywhere in the home environment.

The same is happening with furniture, where the elements are becoming increasingly flexible and multifunctional, even to the extent of merging furniture and electronic equipment, as technological advances point to a removal of the barrier between decoration and technology to produce more intelligent households.

So, on homify today we will show you some of the latest news and trends in furniture that will grace our homes in the near future, if not already part of our daily lives.