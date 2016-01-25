The latest home furniture trends you'll want

Advances in the field of industrial design have increasingly impacted on household furniture. Previously, the latest trends in interior design and decoration had been mostly focused on areas such as hotels and production, whilst home decoration had not been at the forefront. There is a current interest on décor on all levels, since we seem to have finally woken up to the transforming power a good decorative proposal can have over a space, including domestic spaces.
Both technological devices such as appliances ad furniture itself are being constantly renewed, incorporating the latest advances in innovation in order to get the most out of valuable domestic space and make our homes increasingly energy efficient. In this sense, many use everyday electronic devices which are recent additions to homes and others which have always been there, but have experienced spectacular progress in the last years. The home has thus experienced substantial changes at the hand of these devices, often designed for specific rooms in our homes or anywhere in the home environment.
The same is happening with furniture, where the elements are becoming increasingly flexible and multifunctional, even to the extent of merging furniture and electronic equipment, as technological advances point to a removal of the barrier between decoration and technology to produce more
intelligent households.
So, on homify today we will show you some of the latest news and trends in furniture that will grace our homes in the near future, if not already part of our daily lives.
To use the space in your house means to take advantage of any and every corner. To this end, any interior design proposal usually resorts to the addition of custom furniture and shelving areas, or seats which are flexible and can be used in a number of environments in your home.
We have always associated décor with an experience where the visual element was the focus: playing with the composition for it to look balanced, the use of colour contrast or harmonies, etc. However, touch also plays a role, by selecting certain textures that wake specific sensations in us, albeit to a lesser extent.
The selection of furniture and the decorative proposal seen in this image aims to involve all of our senses in the experience this well-designed space. We can even apply experiments in synaesthesia to decorate our homes: playing with colours, scents, lights, sounds, textures. These are all relevant in its lightness or weightlessness. The above image is an excellent example where the bed and bedroom become a whole sensory experience.
The use of space and comfort in rooms are, nowadays, a priority when choosing and distributing the furniture or the way the spaces are organised. Considering the limited space in existing homes, where surface space has been declining with higher property prices, imagination and innovation applied to the design has become of important value.
Furniture that can quickly transform space, elements that have multiple uses, multi-purpose furniture, new fabrics and technologies that increase the comfort of furniture… everything is valid if it achieves more flexibility in its use, and ensures comfort in relation to the house's available space.
If there's any place in the house where industrial design plays a special role when it comes to innovations applied to furniture and appliances, it is undoubtedly the kitchen. This is the place for basic appliances, but also for more specialised apparatus to suit our lifestyle and personal tastes. Therefore, it is essential in these areas that everything is well-designed.
In recent years, the proliferation of technology at our disposal, our changing habits, increased interest in gastronomy, and creative cuisine have made the designs of many modern kitchens very varied, incorporating new appliances. We find kitchens with a comprehensive concept that sometimes blend into the room or dining space, as in this image, but we do not have to sacrifice wine bars, sophisticated coffee machines, refrigerators incorporating ice dispensers or specially-designed mixer. Functionality, aesthetics, innovation, culture and leisure are concepts that appear united in domestic interiors.
For more inspiration: Behold! The High-Tech Home.
Just as in modern kitchens, new technologies in various devices allows us greater control of these, called appliances appearing
intelligent, automated design are increasing its presence in every room of the house.
One of the latest trends in furniture is incorporating LED light directly into furniture. Thanks to revolutionary applications that we have in our smartphones, we can manage the lighting, control the energy consumption, and ultimately bring the operation of it to each room and creating a particular ambience. The future is here!
The furniture formed from a series of modules is another trend of contemporary furniture design: sofas, tables, shelves, etc. With this type of furniture flexibility and adaptability is sought. The aim is twofold: to make the most of space, as already mentioned, but also the adaptation of the furniture to current times. The modular design seeks to render the furniture compatible with our life changes and possible coexistence of these with new furniture and decorative accessories we will incorporate over the years.
The solid construction of furniture is perfect for minimalist interiors, as in this image, or in homes with an industrial style with which we tend to associate with this type of furniture. However, we should not dismiss the furniture in any domestic space, allowing the reduction in number of items to place in the space, creating a clearer and better used interior.