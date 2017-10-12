Your browser is out-of-date.

10 incredible floors that imitate wood

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Pavimentos imitación a madera, INTERAZULEJO INTERAZULEJO Living room
Natural wood is a noble material that holds an enchanting beauty for its tradition texture, durable quality and resistance to many factors. Any home with natural wood floors is sure to be pleasant and cosy, as well as warm and welcoming. However, it is pretty expensive and requires regular maintenance to look sleek and stylish. Which is where imitation wood flooring comes in, there are a variety of options to consider, from ceramic flooring of imitation wood to stoneware imitation wood and if you prefer the high-end choice, then there's always porcelain flooring of imitation wood. In this homify feature, we look at 10 incredible and inspirational floors that imitate wood, but suit your budget.

1. Stoneware

Pavimentos imitación a madera, INTERAZULEJO INTERAZULEJO Modern living room
Stoneware imitation wood is another colour that is perfectly adaptable to modern or rustic interiors, and even mimics natural wood more so than other materials.

2. Tile

homify Walls & flooringTiles
Another way to include imitation wood flooring into the home is through the tile. Ceramic flooring imitation wood is easy to clean, durable and available in a variety of colours and textures.

3. Vinyl for the kitchen

ELEGANCE, Lamas vinílicas imitación madera y mineral, Supreme Floors Ibérica S.L. Supreme Floors Ibérica S.L. Modern kitchen
Vinyl floors in the kitchen are an alternative imitation wood flooring and looks rather realistic too.

4. Linoleum

SUELO VINILICO, Almacén de Carpintería Gómez Almacén de Carpintería Gómez Walls
Opt for the simplicity of linoleum flooring for the bathroom and ensure that it's resistant against water and humidity, while also being sterilised making it unable to develop fungi or bacteria.

5. Fitted pieces

PAVIMENTOS RESIDENCIALES, PAVIMENTOS GERFLOR PAVIMENTOS GERFLOR Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
The flooring is rustic in effect and modern in design, but what makes it even more awesome is that it's pretty easy to install, the pieces just fit together.

6. Laminate

Einfamilienhaus Essen, Luna Homestaging Luna Homestaging Modern dining room
Laminate imitation wood flooring is fast becoming one of the easiest and most affordable options to decorate your floors. It also lasts incredibly long, so it's an awesome choice for those who don't want to change their floors again in a few years.

7. Another type of laminate

Vivienda El Cabanyal, Enblanc Enblanc Modern kitchen
Another variant of laminate flooring is made from panels of wood fibers that have been stuck together pressed to form a panel, this is even more believable since it has the veins and correct colour of the wood. 

8. Porcelain in the office

Pavimentos imitación a madera, INTERAZULEJO INTERAZULEJO Study/office
Porcelain flooring imitation wood is simply stunning, and because of the digital age, the veins and knots are even more authentic than most other wood-like materials. It's the best choice for the office floor. 

9. Ceramic in detail

Pavimentos imitación a madera, INTERAZULEJO INTERAZULEJO Walls
Here's a closer look at the detail included in ceramic tiles.

10. Stoneware in the living room

Pavimentos imitación a madera, INTERAZULEJO INTERAZULEJO Living room
Finally, we complete this look at imitation wood flooring with an astounding stoneware living room floor. It's definitely inspirational! Combining wall colour with furniture: 7 infallible tricks is great for more helpful hints.

Which imitation wood flooring option will you go for?

