10 incredible floors that imitate wood

Natural wood is a noble material that holds an enchanting beauty for its tradition texture, durable quality and resistance to many factors. Any home with natural wood floors is sure to be pleasant and cosy, as well as warm and welcoming. However, it is pretty expensive and requires regular maintenance to look sleek and stylish. Which is where imitation wood flooring comes in, there are a variety of options to consider, from ceramic flooring of imitation wood to stoneware imitation wood and if you prefer the high-end choice, then there's always porcelain flooring of imitation wood. In this homify feature, we look at 10 incredible and inspirational floors that imitate wood, but suit your budget.