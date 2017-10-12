6 pictures of a modern and white kitchen to copy

A sophisticated modern kitchen with an all-white colour scheme sounds like an awesome choice if you aren't sure where to begin with tasteful yet trendy design. The adorable kitchen in this homify feature is inspirational from all angles, including the retro chic appliances and cute pantry that promises to keep the mess out of your stylish yet gourmet cooking space. Interested? Well, here are some awesome ideas sure to get your creative juices flowing.
The cabinets and drawers are located against the walls of this stunning kitchen, which means that there's more than enough storage for everything from your cutlery to crockery and even those prized bottles of wine.
The rustic inspired stove design fits in sensationally with the rest of the kitchen appliances, and although it is modern and eye-catching, it doesn't overwhelm the kitchen at all.
It's amazing what a vibrant and attractive metallic backsplash design can do in a simple all-white kitchen. It adds a fascinating touch that is fitting for a contemporary home. The coral toned quartz counter is unique and dynamic enough to be durable, lasting the test of time too.
We mentioned how well each element works within this contemporary kitchen, but the gorgeous illumination and natural light is also a factor. From this perspective we catch a glimpse of the amazing pantry that hides all the mess while the entertaining is on, so your guests never feel the need to help with the dishes.
The kitchen has more than enough workspace, clever storage and retro styled appliances to add that character and charm, while the informal dining area makes getting a quick bite to eat a breeze.
The pantry doubles up as a laundry area, hiding those appliances meant for cleaning, such as the dishwasher and top loading washing machine.