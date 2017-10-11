Your browser is out-of-date.

A modern and magnificent family home in South Africa

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

A family home often includes plenty of space, whether it be inside for socialising and entertaining or outdoors for relaxing and unwinding with loved ones under the soothing summer sun. In this homify 360 feature, we visit an awesome modern home, filled with magnificent features. From the eye-catching and contemporary facade to the simple bedroom and bathroom of the master suite, that is essential for a restful night sleep. Be amazed this beautiful house and find some fun hints and tips too!

Poolside charm

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

We mentioned that this house is perfect for family, and what better feature than a swimming pool? There's no better way to catch up on your tan or chill out on a blistering hot day.

Stylish street facing

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

The home is decorated in a neutral colour palette with greenery all around for that fresh and fascinating natural element, while the large garage can accommodate two cars and even a few bicycles.

U-shaped

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

The home is built in a U-shape layout, which means the garage, living areas and sleeping quarters are all separate, but each space opens up onto the terrace, so there's no excuse to miss out on the fun.

View from the top

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This lovely modern home with all the refined finishes and features is perfectly suited for the suburbs. However, its high walls still maintain some privacy, a must-have when nosey neighbours are just a stone's throw away. You can still relax in your bikini without worrying that your neighbours will be in your business or watch your house party.

Bedroom

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Bathed in natural light and fresh air, as well as a neutral palette, this bedroom promises to be the ultimate space to maintain inner peace.

Bathroom in the bedroom

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Since the bedroom is comfortable and elegant, the bathroom needs to be minimalist and a fitting feature for your decor. These modern fixtures are a great match! Consider checking Vacation living in Umhlanga for more helpful hints.

Discover home inspiration!

