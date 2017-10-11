A modern and magnificent family home in South Africa

A family home often includes plenty of space, whether it be inside for socialising and entertaining or outdoors for relaxing and unwinding with loved ones under the soothing summer sun. In this homify 360 feature, we visit an awesome modern home, filled with magnificent features. From the eye-catching and contemporary facade to the simple bedroom and bathroom of the master suite, that is essential for a restful night sleep. Be amazed this beautiful house and find some fun hints and tips too!