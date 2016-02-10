The Stunning Home Inspired by a Design Classic

Here on homify 360°, we certainly glimpse a wide assortment of different structures, each one with its own unique back story. Sometimes they are the architect’s dream house, other times they are the visions of what the client requires. And sometimes the influence of another architect plays a part…

Case in point today’s discovery, which was designed by Dutch firm Engelman Architects. In meeting with their client, Engelman discovered that both their and their client’s ideas for the house touched upon the romantic modern style that has become synonymous with world-famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Wright was an American architect, interior designer, writer and educator who designed more than 1,000 structures in his lifetime.

Drawing inspiration from Wright’s famous villa in Chicago, Engelman set out to base their creation on the horizontal layering and superb spatial division in which various components can flow freely. Kolumba brick from Denmark was chosen for the structure and a close collaboration with the client was maintained all the way.

Let’s discover the end result…