The Stunning Home Inspired by a Design Classic

We certainly glimpse a wide assortment of different structures, each one with its own unique back story. Sometimes they are the architect's dream house, other times they are the visions of what the client requires. And sometimes the influence of another architect plays a part…
Case in point today’s discovery, which was designed by Dutch firm Engelman Architects. In meeting with their client, Engelman discovered that both their and their client’s ideas for the house touched upon the romantic modern style that has become synonymous with world-famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Wright was an American architect, interior designer, writer and educator who designed more than 1,000 structures in his lifetime.
Drawing inspiration from Wright’s famous villa in Chicago, Engelman set out to base their creation on the horizontal layering and superb spatial division in which various components can flow freely. Kolumba brick from Denmark was chosen for the structure and a close collaboration with the client was maintained all the way.
Let’s discover the end result…
At first glance, it is noticeable how the house merges with the adjacent road. And how subtly it blends in with the driveway leading to the garage – a visual balance which is very soft on the eye.
The villa follows a design style from the 1930s and it works remarkably well, even in today’s age. The horizontally oriented roof bestows a compact form on the house, while the significantly lower garage creates a noticeable difference in volume heights.
A characteristic of many architectural structures from the 30s is the bricks, which give a homely feel to the houses. Even though this villa carries modernist traits of Wright’s work, it exudes a distinct contemporary vibe.
The correct angle is needed to see the main entrance, which has been slightly hidden in the façade. Its anthracitic tone of cool grey matches up superbly with the roof, as well as the garage door.
The colour scheme is also opened up slightly. White layers, exposed brick and contemporary anthracite give the house a diverse appearance, proving that variation is indeed possible in a limited colour scheme.
A spot of nature’s touch and colour is found in the fresh green lawn, creating some exquisite harmony in the exterior palette. But now it’s time to admire the interior…
The minimalist design style continues on the inside. The black furniture, window frames and staircase offset most significantly with the crisp paleness of the walls, chandelier and floors.
When it comes to contrast, black and white are prime choices for designers. Their vibes are timeless, so their combination will always be noticeable and fresh, regardless of the year.
Notice the unique sculpture/lamp on the left, adding an exceptional touch to the interiors without breaking the contrast of the palette.
Many regard the kitchen as the heart of the home, and this image certainly shares that belief. The unique proportions and element arrangement speak of visual artistry. With the addition of warm sunlight flooding in through the window, the lighter spectrum of the colour contrast gains the upper hand ever so slightly.
One of the most noteworthy aspects here is the kitchen island – it presents the cook with an elongated space for preparation and cooking, yet is also a superb area for non-culinary actions such as reading, doing homework, etc.
It would seem that the colour element is gaining momentum the more we venture into the house. A spicy red is introduced into the dining room wall art, standing out charismatically from the white palette that adorns the space.
Earthy colours also make their presence known in the shape of a splendidly long dining table and chairs. No doubt this room has served as the venue for numerous family dinners and social gatherings enjoyed in sublime style.
Visual spaciousness is added in the form of generous glass doors as well as a high ceiling, allowing more than enough room for the raucous laughter and chattering experienced here.
From a warm red vibe to a cool blue ambience, this villa certainly knows how to provide one chic surprise after another. The royal navy blue of the couch lends a chilly effect, especially when combined with the icy whiteness of the room. Certainly one extraordinary contrast that makes the senses come alive!
Twinkling downlighters charmingly gaze down on the interiors, shining their approval on this one-of-a-kind villa with its exceptional ambience.
