​Hot home trends for 2016

We have already kicked off 2016. Hopefully those resolutions for the year ahead are still in place; however, when it comes to jumping on the band wagon for fashionable trends (whether clothing, interiors, or otherwise), it is never too late to start!

That is why we bring you this trend list for the year ahead. Want to be in? Want to be considered “with it”? Want your friends and neighbours to look at your home in admiration and with just a slight pang of jealousy? Well then, check out our what-to-do list for 2016.

From simple tips such as furniture choices to slightly more complex ones that will affect the way you think about bricks and rainwater (don’t worry, you’ll benefit from it), our tips are guaranteed to get your brain cogs turning – and your creative juices flowing.