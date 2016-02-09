​Hot home trends for 2016

We have already kicked off 2016. Hopefully those resolutions for the year ahead are still in place; however, when it comes to jumping on the band wagon for fashionable trends (whether clothing, interiors, or otherwise), it is never too late to start!
That is why we bring you this trend list for the year ahead. Want to be in? Want to be considered “with it”? Want your friends and neighbours to look at your home in admiration and with just a slight pang of jealousy? Well then, check out our what-to-do list for 2016.
From simple tips such as furniture choices to slightly more complex ones that will affect the way you think about bricks and rainwater (don’t worry, you’ll benefit from it), our tips are guaranteed to get your brain cogs turning – and your creative juices flowing.
Becoming one with nature is a popular style that everyone wants to follow. Bringing the freshness and greenery of nature to your interiors for a more soothing, calmer lifestyle is on a lot of to-do lists. So, why not tick yours off this year?
Of course we know that not everybody has the luxury of a gigantic backyard or living next to a dense forest / beautiful lake. However, that does not mean you have to be completely shut off from nature and its benefits. Windows and sliding doors make a big difference in adding natural lighting to our homes, but they also aid in linking us to the outdoors. Having a view of green grass, lush trees, colourful flowers, and blue skies is a sure-fire way to lift our spirits.
And even if you don’t have the benefit of enjoying a view such as this, then you can make do with some potted plants/flowers in your home – or opening a window that looks out on some enjoyable part of nature.
First rule for the new year: bring nature inside!
Never has opting for eco-friendly building materials been more popular than right now. Everywhere you look, people are “going green” in order to lessen their carbon footprint. But what exactly are our options?
Where do we start? Some people opt for recycled building materials (such as compressed newspapers turned into bricks). At the end of the day, this can help in lessening the overall building costs, plus will speed up the entire construction process. A lot of homeowners are also getting in on the trend of rainwater harvesting –using their own water resource through harvested rainwater collected in a tank. This may be used for gardening purposes, washing, or topping up the pool (the earth and your water bill will thank you).
In addition, LED (light-emitting diode) lighting are becoming quite well-known to almost everybody in the architectural/design businesses, as they provide a longer lifespan while using less electricity.
Whatever choice you decide on, rest assured that all the available options are sure to make your home a sustainable one for 2016.
They say history repeats itself; well it seemingly does in the architectural/design realm. Ceramic decorations were a hot trend quite a while ago. Today, they are making a comeback, but in the form of geometric shapes.
The popularity level of ceramic floors is rising considerably. Adding these to your house can be an inspiring way of injecting some geometric decor into your interiors (or exteriors for that matter, if you opt to decorate your patio or terrace with it). Extending far beyond the kitchen and bathrooms, geometric tiles add pattern in a classy and understated fashion.
Use them to add some vivacious colour to your rooms, or opt for simple neutral tones – your choice!
Less is more, and that is even more true in 2016. Minimalism refers generally to the use of simple and straightforward elements, whether it be furniture or décor. As this style places the emphasis on negative spaces instead of the presence of objects, it has surged among homeowners who opt only for the necessities in life, rather than excessive décor.
The minimalist style entered the design world in the 60s. It was heavily influenced by Japanese design (think about the classic Japanese homes where they shy away from unnecessary décor and furniture). Red, yellow, blue, black and white are popular colours in this style, although it’s not written in stone which palettes you should use. As long as you stick with pure colours, simple shapes and natural fabrics, you can count yourself as a minimalist.
Feast your eyes on these: Minimalist House Dream Designs.
Want to be “in” in 2016? Just take a look at what your favourite designer/architect is doing. Browsing magazines (whether fashion, architectural or design) and checking websites and blogs is how the word of mouth is spread on who and what is hot. Pinterest and homify are just two examples of interactive platforms that boost names and creations in the architectural and interior worlds.
These designers and architects are usually the trendsetters, followed by hundreds of thousands of people worldwide via websites and social media tools. One of the advantages of living in a globalised world is the ability to see what someone halfway across the world is accomplishing (and then voicing your opinion about it). Or seeing what others are doing (if they are doing it, it must be considered popular, right?) and then copying them.
So, for 2016, keep your eyes open and your ears to the ground.
Metal was in for 2015, and it doesn’t seem to be changing any time soon. As pictured here by RSRG Architects, iron (but aluminium and stainless steel as well) is a hot option when it comes to furniture and decor.
Chosen not only for their aesthetic values, metal furniture are also quite durable. Not many types of non-metal furniture can remain outside during the harsh winter months and still look presentable come spring time. If cared for properly, good metal furniture can last for as long as 30 years. And because most metal furniture is treated for rust- and heat resistance, it doesn’t require a lot of maintenance.
So, don’t dare think about discarding that old iron-legged chair. It could be your ticket to being on the popular list for the year ahead!