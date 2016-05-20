This House is the Jewel of the Street

When we think about what a mansion looks like we tend of imagine luxurious designs and decorations all over. We think large staircases, high ceilings, massive windows and, of course, a huge swimming pool. This home in Sao Paolo, Brazil is situated within a gated community and has an elegant yet chic style that shows off the new kind of mansion.
One where modern elements and Mediterranean style create the perfect home. A comfortable and relaxing space.
Join us on our tour where homify 360 will take you inside to catch a glimpse of the amazing interior where the team at Fernando Roma EstudioRoma certainly outdid themselves!
This stunning home seems like the possible set for a movie with its manicured lawns, large and extroverted exterior design and voluminous windows. The home has an elegant yet charming design with modern and structured appeal as well.
If you take a closer look, the front door has a curvy design in wrought iron that creates a character-like aspect to this beautiful structure. This home is the perfect blend of modern and Mediterranean design!
This home indeed has so much character and stylish charm, this large window provides a steady supply of natural sunlight throughout the day, making the interior cosy, warm and inviting, while the fantastic design on the window accentuates the personal style.
The home is lightly and pleasantly decorated with neutral tones and wooden floors to emphasise that luxurious quality and style. The 430 square metres of space is so well laid out to be designer and elegant!
A comfortable sociable living room such as this makes the perfect addition to a home, its creative and stylish with a modern edge. Yet, the materials and tones used throughout the interior allows the space to be enjoyed to its full potential. A luxurious and cosy space for entertaining guests, while that Mediterranean appeal is further emphasised through the use of wood throughout the living room as well.
The kitchen has a completely different feeling to the rest of the house, with modern styles, sleek and clean lines as well as textures being presented here.
The darker tones of the counter tops and silver appliances, fittings and fixtures almost contrast with the rest of the interior of this marvellous home, but that doesn't mean it is any less amazing! It is may be any gourmet chefs idea of true perfection!
For more inspiration, check out: A Good Cook Needs A Gourmet Kitchen.
This comfortable dining room makes use of a few shades of wood to create a cosy and warm atmosphere, which is perfect for those intimate family dinners.
The addition of lighting and glass provides a modern edge that emphasises space making it even more charming and inviting, while the storage areas encased in glass is the best place to store those family heirlooms of rare bone china or that fragile dinner set.
The backyard of this home makes us feel as if we are soaking up the sun at a beach house enjoying views of the ocean. The fantastic swimming pool looks absolutely inviting, while the relaxing atmosphere is accentuated by the neutral tone of the outdoor furniture and the wooden pergola.
Who wouldn't want to have a sunset cocktail with some close friends from this spot?