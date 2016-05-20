This House is the Jewel of the Street

When we think about what a mansion looks like we tend of imagine luxurious designs and decorations all over. We think large staircases, high ceilings, massive windows and, of course, a huge swimming pool. This home in Sao Paolo, Brazil is situated within a gated community and has an elegant yet chic style that shows off the new kind of mansion.

One where modern elements and Mediterranean style create the perfect home. A comfortable and relaxing space.

Join us on our tour where homify 360 will take you inside to catch a glimpse of the amazing interior where the team at Fernando Roma EstudioRoma certainly outdid themselves!