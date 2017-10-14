​Your own prefab home for under R400,000!

It might sound unbelievable to hear that it’s actually possible to acquire a house for less than R400,000 – and yet it’s true! Even though the price doesn’t cover the plot of land, you still get a picturesque (and spacious) structure to brag about. So, all in all, this charming abode is still considered a steal.
Designed by Turkish home-builder company Tuna Prefabrik, the idea behind this structure was to offer maximum space and functionality for minimal cost, which was achieved by clever techniques and creative thinking.
Let’s take a look…
From the front, we can see that this house flaunts a most appealing (slightly traditional) style – not at all what we would expect for such a low price. But the secret lies in the construction, because as this is a prefabricated structure, it means that all the large panels were designed and manufactured off site, transported to the location, and then simply assembled.
Not only does this make a big difference in building costs, but construction time is also shortened significantly.
As we can see from the architectural drawings, this house seems quite perfect for a young couple or small family. It offers two bedrooms, the benefit of a downstairs water closet, a main bathroom on the top-floor, and an open-plan living space on the ground-level.
But that open-plan layout wasn’t designed purely for an active social life; due to the house’s rather modest dimensions, internal walls would only have decreased the size even more (not to mention upped the price), which is why only the essential interior walls remained in the final design.
But just because a few walls were excluded does not mean this house is an unsociable character. Those terraces and balconies add so much charm and potential to the finished design, making this structure ideal for socialising in our hot South-African climate – can’t you see yourself relaxing outside enjoying a sundowner?
The first-floor installation presents a look that is almost industrial, which also could have helped to keep materials costs down; however, the ground-floor looks much more homey and traditional, with the steel fence ensuring a touch of modern design.
Even though the house isn’t part and parcel of the garden/yard seen here, we still think that these homeowners (whether or not they made use of professional gardeners and landscape architects) did a fine job in ensuring that the outside spaces complement the residential structure – and vice versa.
Have a look at the potted plants upping the house’s freshness factor, the green lawn contrasting with the stone-clad terrace flooring, and the lush vegetation neatly framing that little path leading to the steps and front door – cute, clever and oh-so stylish!
