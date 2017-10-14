​Your own prefab home for under R400,000!

It might sound unbelievable to hear that it’s actually possible to acquire a house for less than R400,000 – and yet it’s true! Even though the price doesn’t cover the plot of land, you still get a picturesque (and spacious) structure to brag about. So, all in all, this charming abode is still considered a steal.

Designed by Turkish home-builder company Tuna Prefabrik, the idea behind this structure was to offer maximum space and functionality for minimal cost, which was achieved by clever techniques and creative thinking.

Let’s take a look…