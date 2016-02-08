​The House that Strikes a Pose

homify 360° is all about bringing you the best of the brightest when it comes to architectural beauties. For today’s special star we relocated to Spain, where architectural masterminds Senza Espacios have conjured up an elegant idol. This modern house exudes a sublime ambience of luxurious coolness (the fact that it has a gorgeous swimming pool might have something to do with it).

Good looks will only get you noticed for so long – it’s how you present yourself that matters. Well, this residence has nothing to be concerned about, as it handles itself with care, detail, and perfect tranquillity.

Let’s discover this fabulously modern house that strikes a starring pose.