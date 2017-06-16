DIY: 6-steps to a home-made gazebo

Building a pergola or gazebo is surprisingly easy if you've planned in advance and accounted for all the materials.

A garden is often the most relaxing part of a home. A place to get in touch with nature and the beauty surrounding our property, but who wouldn't want to enjoy the wonder of the outside when the climate has become harsh, rainy and bitter?

You didn't invest in having a stunning garden for nothing and you should be able to enjoy it regardless of the weather. This is why our Ideabook concentrates on fantastic outdoor protection with some decorative appeal… the pergola.

You may already be aware of the benefits of this outstanding designer piece, but today on homify we will treat you to some tips on the types of stunning pergolas available to suit all your needs!