Colour psychology and how to use it in your home!

Have you ever heard of colour psychology? We hadn't, until recently, but already had a grasp on the fact that different colours can and do impact on our moods in a variety of ways, so doesn't it makes sense to use these theories when decorating our homes? Interior designers think so, as many of them have been using certain hues in new and exciting ways, in a bid to create cohesive, beautiful homes for their clients!

Whether you need to inject a little optimism into your living room or seek to up the relaxation potential of your bedroom, we have the perfect colour scheme for you, right here, so let's take a look at which colours affect what moods!