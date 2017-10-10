A contemporary cottage renovation project in South Africa

We've all been there, looking for inspirational ideas and decor for a modern home. Well, in this homify 360 article we tour an awesome cottage that has recently been upgraded. The space went from dull and ugly to sleek and sophisticated, and the proof is in the amazing kitchen and cosy living room. Our team of professionals will help you with your own revamp, just continue reading for hints and tips.
The small yet simple kitchen boasts lovely storage, generous working space and even an informal dining area for those quick morning meals. The colour scheme is tasteful and trendy, but will also remain fashionable for years to come.
The hardwood floors have been maintained, allowing this living room to remain cosy and classic, while the fascinating fireplace keeps the space warm and cosy even on the coldest winter days. The living room doubles up as working space, so you can keep a hand on your deadlines.
The wooden dining table complements the wooden floors and doors perfectly, while the wood ceiling adds that chic and charming effect synonymous with older homes.
An awesome outdoor terrace means you can always enjoy a braai with loved ones or even Al fresco on those warm summer nights. The colour scheme is rustic and attractive, fitting the rest of the home design perfectly.
The bedroom enjoys views of the terrace and plenty of natural light. The all-white cabinets are ideal for the wooden elements and the white bed linen ensures that the space is minimalist and charming.
The bathroom design is simple yet stunning, it includes a bathtub for relaxing and unwinding as well as a shower for that quick morning routine. Natural light is essential in a bathroom to get rid of mold and mildew so just sit back and soak up with a few scented candles. Here's A petite and contemporary South Africa home to admire.