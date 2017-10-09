Your browser is out-of-date.

21 pictures of closets that you will definitely want for yourself

press profile homify press profile homify
Bajo comercial convertido en loft (Terrassa), Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Eclectic style dressing rooms
We all need a serious amount of storage, especially in our bedrooms, for all the clothes we accrue, but what about taking the time to select something really exceptional, in terms of a closet? Well, we are here today to show you a slew of truly spectacular wardrobe and closet designs which will have you getting your carpenter on the phone immediately, in a bid to build something special yourself! Whether you have a huge amount of room to use or a small corner to take advantage of, we've found some brilliant and beautiful projects to inspire you today, so let's take a look!

1. Wood is perfect for closets as the organic material shouldn't impact on your clothes. It also looks great en masse, which helps as well!

Casa en el Pedregal, Revah Arqs Revah Arqs Modern dressing room
Revah Arqs

Casa en el Pedregal

2. A little sacrifice of the main bedroom may have been needed here, but what a result! The sliding doors really help to hide it away!

homify Modern dressing room Wood Multicolored
homify

3. Always on show but still tucked away, crystal clear doors have made this closet SO luxurious and impossible to ignore!

DE LIFE HOMES, Çağrı Aytaş İç Mimarlık İnşaat Çağrı Aytaş İç Mimarlık İnşaat Modern dressing room
Çağrı Aytaş İç Mimarlık İnşaat

4. Even a small cupboard can be transformed into a lovely closet, with clever custom carpentry and tailored solutions.

homify Modern dressing room
homify

5. Is this the closet of a movie star? The individual shoe cubbies and mirror lights certainly have superstar appeal!

Bajo comercial convertido en loft (Terrassa), Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Eclectic style dressing rooms
Egue y Seta

6. Tucked behind a half wall, this closet is fantastic as it has been perfectly designed to cater for every style of clothing!

Rehabilitación bajocubierta, TEKNIA ESTUDIO TEKNIA ESTUDIO Scandinavian style dressing room
TEKNIA ESTUDIO

7. When only luxury will do, decadent hardwood closet carpentry is THE way to go! Just look at this beautifully bespoke room!

Residencia MR , Interiorisarte Interiorisarte Modern dressing room
Interiorisarte

8. What do we love about this closet? The central island, put in place to safely stash accessories. Oh, and the lighting!

Casa Basaltica, grupoarquitectura grupoarquitectura Minimalist dressing room
grupoarquitectura

9. Don't have a whole room to spare for your closet? Simply put a corner to great use, like in this example! Such a clever use of dead space!

Vestidor, fabrè fabrè Minimalist dressing room
fabrè

10. The headboard of the bed is also a false wall, which hides an amazing walk-in closet here! Look at all that space!

İç mekan tasarım ve Görselleştirme, fatih beserek fatih beserek Modern style bedroom
fatih beserek

11. From the outside, these could look like standard wardrobes, but when open, the integrated extra storage systems really demonstrate their own genius! Wow!

Solares 132, 2M Arquitectura 2M Arquitectura Modern dressing room
2M Arquitectura

12. What could be more perfect than a master bedroom leading into a closet of this grandeur, which is also connected to an ensuite? The transitional planning is spectacular!

Departamento en Bosque Real, RTZ-Arquitectos RTZ-Arquitectos Modern dressing room
RTZ-Arquitectos

13. There's nothing wrong with prioritising what's important to you! If that happens to be bags and shoes, then this amazing closet might just be your perfect cup of tea!

DEPARTAMENTO EN CUERNAVACA, HO arquitectura de interiores HO arquitectura de interiores Modern dressing room
HO arquitectura de interiores

14. If you need your closet to integrate with other storage pieces, look to this beautiful built-in design for inspiration! The frosted glass hides all clothes away and looks so chic!

homify Modern dressing room
homify

15. If you have a lot of space to play with, you can really let your imagination run wild. This might be the ultimate closet for us and it's certainly inspiring us to work a little harder!

Rancho San Francisco Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Modern dressing room
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

Rancho San Francisco

16. What's that? You have a rustic home? Well then, this is all the inspiration you need! Look how wonderful the floating shoe shelves are against the exposed stone!

homify Modern dressing room Wood Wood effect
homify

17. There's a level of order and coolness here that makes us think of this as the ultimate in bachelor closets. What a space for a professional with a lot of suits to house!

DEPARTAMENTO EN CUERNAVACA, HO arquitectura de interiores HO arquitectura de interiores Modern dressing room
HO arquitectura de interiores

18. Nobody ever said that a closet couldn't also be a comfortable zone for relaxing and reflecting in. We're surprised we didn't think of it ourselves, as this chaise looks phenomenal.

Vestidor Ciudad de Mexico, Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo & Diseño Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo & Diseño Modern dressing room
Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo &amp; Diseño

19. Gorgeous! By connecting the bathroom and closet, you'd only ever be a step away from your perfect outfit!

Casa en La herradura, fc3arquitectura fc3arquitectura Modern dressing room
fc3arquitectura

20. A dressing table would be a wonderful addition to any closet, as we can see in this dazzling white offering! It makes such sense to keep all these functions together!

JPB, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Modern dressing room
TAMEN arquitectura

21. Finally! A REALLY good reason to commit to that loft conversion; so you can enjoy a closet as well-stocked with storage as this one!

Proyecto: Armario a medida para buhardilla, Martbert Mobiliario Martbert Mobiliario Modern dressing room
Martbert Mobiliario

For a little more bedroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 9 smart bedroom storage ideas.

14 designs of stairs perfect for small houses
Did you find your perfect closet here?

