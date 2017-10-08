Your browser is out-of-date.

24 kitchen layouts and designs for maximum style and efficiency

VENEROS, MORADA CUATRO MORADA CUATRO Modern dining room
It's easy to get overwhelmed by all the different styles of kitchens out there right now, but instead of thinking of all the variations as leaving your spoilt for choice, we think you should immerse yourself in as many images as possible, so as to settle on some really amazing ideas for our own space. Any professional kitchen planner will tell you that you can pick and choose different elements, in order to concoct a truly unique and personal end result, so how about we show you 24 brilliant projects and see if there are any facets that you'd like to make a note of? Lets go!

1. A U-shaped layout, complete with wood cabinets and white counters looks spacious.

Valle Anahuac Animas Xalapa Veracruz, CouturierStudio CouturierStudio Modern kitchen
2. A wooden breakfast bar will double the practicality of any kitchen.

VENEROS, MORADA CUATRO MORADA CUATRO Modern dining room
3. Monochrome styling works well in a narrow galley space.

Hofgut Hafnerleiten - Rottaler Langhäuser, Hofgut Hafnerleiten Hofgut Hafnerleiten KitchenBench tops
4. Pale wood and suspended lighting maximise light flow and positive ambience.

House in Kitaichinosawa, Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン KitchenBench tops Wood Wood effect
5. A small L-shaped kitchen has been improved exponentially with a suspended shelving unit!

homify Kitchen
6. Using the space available, no matter how unusual, is key! Look at this amazing counter!

新松戸の家, 加藤將己／将建築設計事務所 加藤將己／将建築設計事務所 KitchenBench tops
7. Small kitchens can use a dose of minimalism to great effect. This sink is amazing!

Tribo, Melissa vilar Melissa vilar KitchenSinks & taps Ceramic White
8. Negating top cupboards will open up a tiny room no end. There's no rule that says you HAVE to have them!

House Passage of Landscape, ihrmk ihrmk Modern kitchen
House Passage of Landscape

9. A tiny breakfast bar maintains good transitional space while still being practical and sociable.

КРАСКИ ЖИЗНИ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Modern kitchen
10. Moveable furniture is a great way to embrace adaptive kitchen design. This island can be transported.

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Kitchen
Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan

11. Use plants to add extra style, as they can help control moisture and odours.

Residencia no Alphaville Fortaleza, Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores Patios Marble Blue
12. Wood can be a cost-effective material to use, when your design budget is tight.

Espacio para disfrutar cocinando, quetonodeblanco quetonodeblanco Kitchen
13. A corner kitchen is ideal for studio apartment homes! And a stylish addition to a communal space.

Mini T1, José Tiago Rosa José Tiago Rosa Kitchen
14. Modular kitchens are perfect for small areas, as you can add to them as and when you want.

Loft z intensywną czerwienią , Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom Industrial style kitchen
15. Low-level L-shaped kitchens really make the most of natural light flow! White counters help too!

Villa rustica, RI-NOVO RI-NOVO Kitchen Stone
16. Wood and white always works well in a kitchen that you want to look a little brighter.

Firuzağa Ev, Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji Kitchen
17. Keep any bold colours to the bottom of your kitchen, so the space feels airy.

GENEL MUTFAK DEKORASYON, REYHAN MUTFAK I BANYO I DEKORASYON REYHAN MUTFAK I BANYO I DEKORASYON Modern kitchen
18. A more open-plan design can work really well, so what about a large serving hatch?

APARTAMENTO MB – Tristeza/ Porto Alegre, Ambientta Arquitetura Ambientta Arquitetura Kitchen
19. Classic Shaker cabinets work perfectly in any size of kitchen, as it is such a pretty finish.

4.Levent Evi, İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım Kitchen
20. Adding brushed metal appliances will always create a contemporary look.

4.Levent Evi, İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım Kitchen
21. Plain cabinets don't have to be boring, as you can install a really pretty floor to add some extra pizazz.

Квартира для молодой девушки, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Kitchen
22. Going open-plan is a great way to enjoy a larger kitchen, but installing a breakfast bar will divide functionalities simply.

I's HOUSE, dwarf dwarf Kitchen
23. Feature walls, finished in a bright colour, can really perk up an otherwise plain kitchen.

シンプルにナチュラルに暮す2人の家, 株式会社スタイル工房 株式会社スタイル工房
24. A double-depth counter makes for an easy breakfast bar transformation and will take up barely any extra space!

Ristrutturazione di un appartamento in Roma – 70 mq, Fabiola Ferrarello Fabiola Ferrarello Modern kitchen
For even more spectacular kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 13 common kitchen decoration mistakes.

14 ideas to decorate your bedroom wall (easy and current!)
Did any of these ideas give you a great starting point for your own kitchen project?

