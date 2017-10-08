24 kitchen layouts and designs for maximum style and efficiency

It's easy to get overwhelmed by all the different styles of kitchens out there right now, but instead of thinking of all the variations as leaving your spoilt for choice, we think you should immerse yourself in as many images as possible, so as to settle on some really amazing ideas for our own space. Any professional kitchen planner will tell you that you can pick and choose different elements, in order to concoct a truly unique and personal end result, so how about we show you 24 brilliant projects and see if there are any facets that you'd like to make a note of? Lets go!