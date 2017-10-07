12 storage solutions with fabulous sliding doors

Sliding doors are fantastic, as they allow you easy access to valuable storage, but without negating floor space in a small room. Not only that; they are also terrifically stylish, slick and contemporary, which is why so many of us want them, but what styles are there to choose from? Well… interior designers are always looking for new and exciting variations and we think that we've found 12 brilliant ideas to show you, right here! From your bedroom to the kitchen and even your bathroom, every room in your home can stand to enjoy some new sliding doors, so come and see some of our favourites, as you might just love them too!