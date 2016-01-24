A Rustic Home in Suburbia

Brazil-based Cria Architects brings us a lovely and rustic suburban home today on homify. This 410 square metre family home is situated in the Itamaracá Valley in Valinhos. Traditional materials such as brick and wood had been prioritised in the home's construction, in order to gain a particular modern, yet rustic appearance.

The most prominent feature of this home is a covered terrace which connects the kitchen, dining room and living room. A whole new entertainment and living area is thus created, allowing equally easy access to both the interior of the house and the swimming pool.

All in all, this looks to be a very promising suburban home with ideal family features and a charming appearance.

Join us on a tour of this house to see what it has to offer!