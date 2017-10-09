A South African family home of stylish sophistication

There's nothing more attractive than a stylish and sophisticated modern home that suits the whole family. In this homify 360 feature we visit a gorgeous modern home with smart and sleek features, elegant decor and contemporary layout. These amazing home interior tips are sure to help you enhance and upgrade your own living space in pretty decor and lovely lighting so let's take a look!
The ultra-modern facade is warm and welcoming, from the brilliant design of entrance to the simply chic colour scheme. It's a home that does everything right and this is just a first glimpse.
The wooden dining table and simply neutral beige colour scheme of the flooring and walls is the perfect way to make your guests feel welcome.
Opt for a spacious kitchen with plenty of working space for meal prep. The contemporary appliances and natural illumination are another must-have feature for a gourmet cooking experience.
The living room is great for entertaining and socialising. This one includes enough space to relax and unwind especially after a long day at the office. The fireplace is great for those chilly winter evenings when cuddling indoors is necessary, just keep a hot mug of cocoa at hand.
The colour scheme of this bedroom is cheeky and unique, with its bold orange walls and matching scatter cushions enhancing that cosy aspect of the decor. Symmetry is vital in decorating and here we see pedestals, lamps and even two large cupboards flanking either side of the bed.
Our final image showcases the master bathroom where double sinks and mirrors decorate the space. The fixtures are modern and the colour scheme although neutral is also classic, promising to remain fashionable for years to come. Handy storage shelves located beneath the basins store everything from hand towels to face cloths. Here is The elegant and eclectic South African house to admire.