14 designs of stairs perfect for small houses

Stairs are more than just a simple element that connects different heights in a building. Modern staircases for small houses can also be a gorgeous and decorative element in your home. Be creative and unique by opting for different materials that add texture and colour to your home. Small house stairs don't have to be dull and these 14 fantastic ideas are just perfect enough for the most petite houses. Let's take a look!
Our first stair design is elegant and minimalist, with white stone incorporating a harmonious and decorative detail.
This little staircase is perfect for a duplex in the big city. The suspended stairs are different and daring too, especially for an eclectic home.
Stairs models for small houses need to be sleek and modern, something that this invisible railing takes care of too.
This stairs has no structure connecting it in any way to the ground, but it's the industrial design that keeps it interesting.
Stairs for two storey houses don't need to take up too much space, go for something narrower and take advantage of that unused corner.
The two staircases of this home are completely different, the one is contemporary and funky, while the other is elegant and traditional.
Placing the stairs near to the window if possible to enhance aesthetics and functionality.
Spiral stair design may be a classic, but that doesn't mean it can't be fashionable either.
Invisible railings are one thing, but no railings at all are very different. This should only be considered in a home of young or active people without mobility issues.
Modern staircases for small houses means you need to consider the accessories and details as well, hanging plants and lamps are decorative and cheery.
Another amazing option for small house stairs is to choose a design that works with furniture and the rest of the decor.
Stairs going in two directions with two sections works well in a small space.
Stairs that do not touch the floor? There they are in the image. The last step barely rises a few inches from the ground, but it is enough to add a quirky yet breathtaking touch to decor.
You don't always need stairs just to get between two storeys, they can also be used for a sunken garage or living area, which is why flat stairs are practical and perfect. Here are 6 things to keep in mind before demolishing a wall.