14 designs of stairs perfect for small houses

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Casa CP78, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Stairs are more than just a simple element that connects different heights in a building. Modern staircases for small houses can also be a gorgeous and decorative element in your home. Be creative and unique by opting for different materials that add texture and colour to your home. Small house stairs don't have to be dull and these 14 fantastic ideas are just perfect enough for the most petite houses. Let's take a look!

1. Divided in two

Solares 132, 2M Arquitectura 2M Arquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
2M Arquitectura

2M Arquitectura
2M Arquitectura
2M Arquitectura

Our first stair design is elegant and minimalist, with white stone incorporating a harmonious and decorative detail.

2. Simplicity in wood

Hotel Dos Casas en San Miguel de Allende, Germán Velasco Arquitectos Germán Velasco Arquitectos Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Germán Velasco Arquitectos

Germán Velasco Arquitectos
Germán Velasco Arquitectos
Germán Velasco Arquitectos

This little staircase is perfect for a duplex in the big city. The suspended stairs are different and daring too, especially for an eclectic home.

3. Invisible railing

Casa La Escondida, fc3arquitectura fc3arquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
fc3arquitectura

fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura

Stairs models for small houses need to be sleek and modern, something that this invisible railing takes care of too.

4. Floating

RESIDENCIA SINALOA, OLLIN ARQUITECTURA OLLIN ARQUITECTURA Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
OLLIN ARQUITECTURA

OLLIN ARQUITECTURA
OLLIN ARQUITECTURA
OLLIN ARQUITECTURA

This stairs has no structure connecting it in any way to the ground, but it's the industrial design that keeps it interesting.

5. Narrow and in a corner

PH Andersen , Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura

Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura

Stairs for two storey houses don't need to take up too much space, go for something narrower and take advantage of that unused corner. 

6. Two stairs, two styles

Casa CP78, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

The two staircases of this home are completely different, the one is contemporary and funky, while the other is elegant and traditional.

7. Near the window

Casa Guadalquivir, JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos

JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos

Placing the stairs near to the window if possible to enhance aesthetics and functionality.

8. Spiral staircase

casaMEZQUITE, BAG arquitectura BAG arquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Iron/Steel Black
BAG arquitectura

BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura

Spiral stair design may be a classic, but that doesn't mean it can't be fashionable either.

9. Ladder without structure

AH, RIMA Arquitectura RIMA Arquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Wood
RIMA Arquitectura

RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura

Invisible railings are one thing, but no railings at all are very different. This should only be considered in a home of young or active people without mobility issues.

10. The small details around

CO 18, AMEC ARQUITECTURA AMEC ARQUITECTURA Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
AMEC ARQUITECTURA

AMEC ARQUITECTURA
AMEC ARQUITECTURA
AMEC ARQUITECTURA

Modern staircases for small houses means you need to consider the accessories and details as well, hanging plants and lamps are decorative and cheery.

11. Matching the house

Casa J+S ARQUIMIA ARQUITECTOS, Arquimia Arquitectos Arquimia Arquitectos Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Arquimia Arquitectos

Arquimia Arquitectos
Arquimia Arquitectos
Arquimia Arquitectos

Another amazing option for small house stairs is to choose a design that works with furniture and the rest of the decor.

12. Two-way

Casa Jurica, REM Arquitectos REM Arquitectos Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
REM Arquitectos

REM Arquitectos
REM Arquitectos
REM Arquitectos

Stairs going in two directions with two sections works well in a small space.

13. Stairs that do not touch the floor

日南の家, 石躍健志建築設計事務所 石躍健志建築設計事務所 Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
石躍健志建築設計事務所

石躍健志建築設計事務所
石躍健志建築設計事務所
石躍健志建築設計事務所

Stairs that do not touch the floor? There they are in the image. The last step barely rises a few inches from the ground, but it is enough to add a quirky yet breathtaking touch to decor.

14. Low

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Metal Black
homify

homify
homify
homify

You don't always need stairs just to get between two storeys, they can also be used for a sunken garage or living area, which is why flat stairs are practical and perfect. Here are 6 things to keep in mind before demolishing a wall.

What type of staircase is in your small home?

