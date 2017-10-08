An elegant and rustic home in South Africa

Would you ever live in a gorgeous rustic home that is filled with elegant details? Well, in the homify feature today, we visit the simplest and chicest home that is cosy and inviting. The dining room decor, vintage elements and lovely colour scheme adds to the charm, so let's have a look for inspirational hints and tips that will help with your own home upgrade!
The similar neutral hues of this lovely living room create a comfortable environment to relax and unwind, and with so many scatter pillows, you'll be sure to chill out with your favourite book or TV show. The exposed wooden beams on the ceiling showcases that rustic identity that this home exudes.
The dining room features a spacious dark wooden dining table and matching side table, the hanging chandelier enhances that festive and sociable atmosphere, while the green hue of the walls is tasteful and classic. A gorgeous setting such as this is ideal for the upcoming holiday season.
An interior that is brimming with natural light is sure to be conducive to cosiness and comfort, you might just catch a few winks on the sofa as you curl up at the TV. The dark wooden coffee table fits in perfectly with the rest of the decor and it's safe to say that nothing it out of place in this beautiful living room.
The features of this home are all classic and old-fashioned and the same goes for the wind chimes that grace the front entrance in charming detail.
Wall clocks and creative mirrors are some of the amazing elements that grace the walls of this home, while vases add a splendid finish.
We caught a glimpse of these vases and display objects in the living room earlier, but here's a closer look at the attention to detail.