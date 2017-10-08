14 ideas to decorate your bedroom wall (easy and current!)

The bedroom is a personal space to rest, recover and relax. It's also private and intimate, which is why you should plan to decorate the walls in colours, decor and textures that are conducive to cosiness and comfort. In this homify feature, we look at 14 ideas to decorate the bedroom walls elegantly. Let's take a look at these awesome hints and tips to breathe new life into your bedroom.
You don't need to go with only neutral shades in your bedroom, a vibrant hue of purple and violet to decorate your bedroom walls is stylish and eye-catching too.
Bedroom wall decor also means including your favourite family photos and mementos to decorate your space. Keep it classic will black and white images or opt for a canvas print.
If you're looking at ideas for decorating bedrooms that are practical yet funky, then wallpaper is an excellent choice.
Exposed brick is one of those ideas for decorating walls that fits in any space, from the bedroom to the living room and even the kitchen.
Use the space of your blank walls as an opportunity to include a large yet magnificent mirror so your makeup will always be perfect.
Use an image that reflects your personal taste perfectly as a picture to dominate the main bedroom wall decor.
Decorative vinyls are a practical and easy decor solution for bedroom walls. They can be customised and are printed onto a sticker.
The soft colours and the pastel tones are fantasticto decorate the walls of any bedroom for its harmonious appeal and charm.
If you are an art lover, do not hesitate to incorporate a sensational work of art to decorate the bedroom walls.
Looking at rustic ideas for decorating bedrooms? Well, there's always stunning stone! Complement the walls with wooden furniture.
Concrete ideas for decorating walls can be included in the bedroom too, especially if its the sophisticated and minimalist design you're after.
Walls that incorporate textures will add value to brilliant illumination.
We mentioned vinyls earlier, but how about blending the stickers with a vibrant tone such as this beautiful pink focal wall.
Just because your home is small, doesn't mean you should forget about a garden altogether. A vertical garden adds that fresh atmosphere and takes up far less space.