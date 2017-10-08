Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

14 ideas to decorate your bedroom wall (easy and current!)

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Vinilos decorativos florales, Goodvinilos Goodvinilos Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Loading admin actions …

The bedroom is a personal space to rest, recover and relax. It's also private and intimate, which is why you should plan to decorate the walls in colours, decor and textures that are conducive to cosiness and comfort. In this homify feature, we look at 14 ideas to decorate the bedroom walls elegantly. Let's take a look at these awesome hints and tips to breathe new life into your bedroom. 

1. Colourful combination

La Carlota, Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Classic style houses
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos

Estudio Sespede Arquitectos
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos

You don't need to go with only neutral shades in your bedroom, a vibrant hue of purple and violet to decorate your bedroom walls is stylish and eye-catching too.

1. Memories through photos

ESPACIOS PEQUEÑOS , CASA CALDA CASA CALDA Industrial style bedroom
CASA CALDA

CASA CALDA
CASA CALDA
CASA CALDA

Bedroom wall decor also means including your favourite family photos and mementos to decorate your space. Keep it classic will black and white images or opt for a canvas print.

3. Wallpaper

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you're looking at ideas for decorating bedrooms that are practical yet funky, then wallpaper is an excellent choice.

4. Exposed brick

Дизайн интерьера 4-ком. квартиры, GP-ARCH GP-ARCH Modern style bedroom
GP-ARCH

GP-ARCH
GP-ARCH
GP-ARCH

Exposed brick is one of those ideas for decorating walls that fits in any space, from the bedroom to the living room and even the kitchen.

5. With mirrors

Bedroom, Richmond Place, Bath Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd Eclectic style bedroom
Concept Interior Design &amp; Decoration Ltd

Bedroom, Richmond Place, Bath

Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd
Concept Interior Design &amp; Decoration Ltd
Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd

Use the space of your blank walls as an opportunity to include a large yet magnificent mirror so your makeup will always be perfect.

6. ​With pictures

Spazio Park, Sónia Cruz - Arquitectura Sónia Cruz - Arquitectura Modern style bedroom
Sónia Cruz—Arquitectura

Sónia Cruz - Arquitectura
Sónia Cruz—Arquitectura
Sónia Cruz - Arquitectura

Use an image that reflects your personal taste perfectly as a picture to dominate the main bedroom wall decor.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Vinyls

Vinilos decorativos florales, Goodvinilos Goodvinilos Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Goodvinilos

Goodvinilos
Goodvinilos
Goodvinilos

Decorative vinyls are a practical and easy decor solution for bedroom walls. They can be customised and are printed onto a sticker.

8. Pastel colours

Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style bedroom
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

The soft colours and the pastel tones are fantasticto decorate the walls of any bedroom for its harmonious appeal and charm.

9. Artwork

Apartamento A3_Reabilitação Arquitectura + Design Interiores, Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Eclectic style bedroom
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

If you are an art lover, do not hesitate to incorporate a sensational work of art to decorate the bedroom walls.

10. Rustic style

PROMOCIÓN 4 LOFTS , Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño Mediterranean style bedroom
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo &amp; Proyectos de diseño

Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo &amp; Proyectos de diseño
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño

Looking at rustic ideas for decorating bedrooms? Well, there's always stunning stone! Complement the walls with wooden furniture.

11. Concrete

Prados #2, MX Taller de Arquitectura & Diseño MX Taller de Arquitectura & Diseño Industrial style bedroom Concrete Grey
MX Taller de Arquitectura &amp; Diseño

MX Taller de Arquitectura & Diseño
MX Taller de Arquitectura &amp; Diseño
MX Taller de Arquitectura & Diseño

Concrete ideas for decorating walls can be included in the bedroom too, especially if its the sophisticated and minimalist design you're after. 

12. Illumination and textures

Schlafzimmer Wandgestaltung mit 3D Effekt und Betonlook, Loft Design System Deutschland - Wandpaneele aus Bayern Loft Design System Deutschland - Wandpaneele aus Bayern Classic style bedroom
Loft Design System Deutschland—Wandpaneele aus Bayern

Loft Design System Deutschland - Wandpaneele aus Bayern
Loft Design System Deutschland—Wandpaneele aus Bayern
Loft Design System Deutschland - Wandpaneele aus Bayern

Walls that incorporate textures will add value to brilliant illumination.

13. Live tones

Vinilos decorativos florales, Goodvinilos Goodvinilos Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Goodvinilos

Goodvinilos
Goodvinilos
Goodvinilos

We mentioned vinyls earlier, but how about blending the stickers with a vibrant tone such as this beautiful pink focal wall.

14. Vertical gardens

Design végétal, Adventive Adventive Interior landscaping
Adventive

Adventive
Adventive
Adventive

Just because your home is small, doesn't mean you should forget about a garden altogether. A vertical garden adds that fresh atmosphere and takes up far less space. Have a look at these 6 ideas for the wall colours of your bedroom for inspiration.

​14 maniere hoe om jou huis te laat skitter
How would you decorate your bedroom walls?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks