A South African house of vibrant colours

When it comes to home decor, we all want something charming and charismatic. But, have you considered vibrant colours to enhance that chic ambiance? Well, in this homify 360 feature, we admire the beauty of an eye-catching home in its entirety, from the elegant layout and colour scheme of the living room to the sleek and stylish hues of the bathroom. There's so much to adore from this cosy modern home!
The colour scheme of this bedroom is daring and different. The combination of grey, black and yellow is unique yet brilliant enough for a sophisticated decor. The room also boasts plenty of storage, essential in a master suite.
The pedestals on either side of this bed are great for a homeowner who adores everything quirky. The hexagon shape still allows for storage, but it's unique enough to add a statement making decor this gorgeous bedroom.
Brown leather sofas and wooden furniture with a textured rug is a classic decor option for a lovely living room. Include a blue focal wall and enhance that fresh and chic yet charming feature.
A few decorative accessories are a must-have to enhance that charming and pleasant decor in this contemporary home.
We already mentioned that this home would be vibrant and eye-catching, but this family bathroom is absolutely amazing. The colourful wall tiles and modern fixtures ensure that this bathroom is pretty yet trendy. Older bathrooms often include colourful basins and bathtubs that are hard to replace, but you cannot go wrong with all-white fixtures.
Decorating the bathroom with vibrant towels that are a similar hue to the tiles is an excellent choice, while the glorious illumination and large mirror means this bathroom is the best space to apply make-up or fix your morning bed head.