Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 ideas for bathroom wall coverings

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
MUEBLE PARA BAÑO LÍNEA CODE, SONIA SONIA BathroomSinks
Loading admin actions …

Renovating a bathroom is probably one of the toughest and most troublesome revamps in a home. Especially when it comes to tiled bathrooms and bathroom wall coverings. In this homify feature, we visit 7 different bathrooms, each with its own elegant decoration. From the tiled bathroom to a bathroom wall without tiles, each of which is sure to inspire and amaze your own upgrade. Let's take a look at these helpful hints from some professionals at homify!

Coating 1: Tiling

Italian Loft, vemworks vemworks Industrial style bathroom
vemworks

vemworks
vemworks
vemworks

Tiled bathrooms never go out of style, and it's one of the best options to decorate the bathroom walls. Since ceramics are the perfect material due to their resistance to temperatures, humidity and steam, it's now just for you to choose a colour scheme that is elegant and easy to maintain.

Coating 2: Wallpaper

Floral Cloakroom Rachel Angel Design Bathroom
Rachel Angel Design

Floral Cloakroom

Rachel Angel Design
Rachel Angel Design
Rachel Angel Design

If you're looking for an old-fashioned bathroom wall idea without tiles, then wallpaper is a wonderful choice. The modern options are made from vinyl and resistant to humidity too. These colourful flowers add a cheerful touch to a small bathroom.

Coating 3: Wood

Casa adosada en Gava Mar, LIMEX OBRES I PROJECTES S.L. LIMEX OBRES I PROJECTES S.L. Modern houses
LIMEX OBRES I PROJECTES S.L.

LIMEX OBRES I PROJECTES S.L.
LIMEX OBRES I PROJECTES S.L.
LIMEX OBRES I PROJECTES S.L.

Wooden walls in the bathroom are surprising and even rather shocking. But it's an amazing way to decorate the bathroom wall without tiles.

Coating 4: Polished cement

Beton Cirè meets Altbau-Villa, Gäste-WC, Einwandfrei - innovative Malerarbeiten oHG Einwandfrei - innovative Malerarbeiten oHG Modern bathroom
Einwandfrei—innovative Malerarbeiten oHG

Einwandfrei - innovative Malerarbeiten oHG
Einwandfrei—innovative Malerarbeiten oHG
Einwandfrei - innovative Malerarbeiten oHG

Another fashionable coating for bathrooms is polished cement, and this can also be used for the shower wall to decorate it without tiles. Polished cement is classic and attractive and sophisticated.

Coating 5: Paint

Miscellaneous of bathroom visualizations, Sergio Casado Sergio Casado Bathroom
Sergio Casado

Sergio Casado
Sergio Casado
Sergio Casado

Painting the bathroom walls is simple and easy to do, opt for a waterproof option that is fast drying.

Coating 6: Stone

Privathaus Kremstal, altholz, Baumgartner & Co GmbH altholz, Baumgartner & Co GmbH Modern bathroom
altholz, Baumgartner &amp; Co GmbH

altholz, Baumgartner & Co GmbH
altholz, Baumgartner &amp; Co GmbH
altholz, Baumgartner & Co GmbH

Stone walls in your bathroom instead of tiles may look fantastic, but it's sure to make a dent in your pocket. Opt for the elegance of marble or granite for an opulent design or choose slate or limestone for a rustic effect.

Coating 7: Exposed brick

MUEBLE PARA BAÑO LÍNEA CODE, SONIA SONIA BathroomSinks
SONIA

SONIA
SONIA
SONIA

Exposed brick for the bathroom may not be the most common, but it's definitely an incredible way to add an industrial element to a home, especially in the guest bathrooms. Here are 6 affordable bathroom renovations that will inspire you.

​15 huisies wat nie so duur is as wat jy dink nie
Which of these bathroom wall ideas will you go for?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks