7 ideas for bathroom wall coverings

Renovating a bathroom is probably one of the toughest and most troublesome revamps in a home. Especially when it comes to tiled bathrooms and bathroom wall coverings. In this homify feature, we visit 7 different bathrooms, each with its own elegant decoration. From the tiled bathroom to a bathroom wall without tiles, each of which is sure to inspire and amaze your own upgrade. Let's take a look at these helpful hints from some professionals at homify!
Tiled bathrooms never go out of style, and it's one of the best options to decorate the bathroom walls. Since ceramics are the perfect material due to their resistance to temperatures, humidity and steam, it's now just for you to choose a colour scheme that is elegant and easy to maintain.
If you're looking for an old-fashioned bathroom wall idea without tiles, then wallpaper is a wonderful choice. The modern options are made from vinyl and resistant to humidity too. These colourful flowers add a cheerful touch to a small bathroom.
Wooden walls in the bathroom are surprising and even rather shocking. But it's an amazing way to decorate the bathroom wall without tiles.
Another fashionable coating for bathrooms is polished cement, and this can also be used for the shower wall to decorate it without tiles. Polished cement is classic and attractive and sophisticated.
Painting the bathroom walls is simple and easy to do, opt for a waterproof option that is fast drying.
Stone walls in your bathroom instead of tiles may look fantastic, but it's sure to make a dent in your pocket. Opt for the elegance of marble or granite for an opulent design or choose slate or limestone for a rustic effect.
Exposed brick for the bathroom may not be the most common, but it's definitely an incredible way to add an industrial element to a home, especially in the guest bathrooms. Here are 6 affordable bathroom renovations that will inspire you.