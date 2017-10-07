7 ideas for bathroom wall coverings

Renovating a bathroom is probably one of the toughest and most troublesome revamps in a home. Especially when it comes to tiled bathrooms and bathroom wall coverings. In this homify feature, we visit 7 different bathrooms, each with its own elegant decoration. From the tiled bathroom to a bathroom wall without tiles, each of which is sure to inspire and amaze your own upgrade. Let's take a look at these helpful hints from some professionals at homify!