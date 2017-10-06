Your browser is out-of-date.

36 great ideas for walls of stone and brick

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Casa nel borgo, Lucia Bentivogli Architetto Lucia Bentivogli Architetto
Have you ever entered a house and thought, Is something missing here? Well, it could be that there is an item of furniture, colour scheme or even a character loving detail, such as a stone wall or exposed brick wall that is sure to enhance the interior. There are generally two types of stone walls that can be used in a home: natural stone (usually slate or quartzite) that provides a rustic air and are often more expensive, and reconstituted stone, which is usually somewhat cheaper, based on the mixture of cement that imitates natural stone. Brick walls however seem to be the most economical solution that fits well in any kitchen, bathroom or even living room. In this homify feature, we look at 36 wall ideas for your home, so let's be inspired!

1. Niches made of natural stone

PRIVADA MIRAMAR, GRUPO VOLTA GRUPO VOLTA Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
GRUPO VOLTA

GRUPO VOLTA
GRUPO VOLTA
GRUPO VOLTA

Niches have become an increasingly sought after idea in interior design and decoration. These holes in the walls are aesthetically attractive, especially if a natural quartz stone wall is placed inside.

2. Reconstituted stone in the living room

66 metri quadri, BRANDO concept BRANDO concept Modern living room
BRANDO concept

BRANDO concept
BRANDO concept
BRANDO concept

Enhance charm with a stone wall in the living room, this one creates a fascinating focal point.

3. Brilliant illumination on the stone wall keeps the living room decor vibrant

Wandverkleidung aus Holz, BS - Holzdesign BS - Holzdesign Modern living room
BS—Holzdesign

BS - Holzdesign
BS—Holzdesign
BS - Holzdesign

4. Natural stone in the dining room

Casa nel borgo, Lucia Bentivogli Architetto Lucia Bentivogli Architetto
Lucia Bentivogli Architetto

Lucia Bentivogli Architetto
Lucia Bentivogli Architetto
Lucia Bentivogli Architetto

Natural stone walls are the ideal choice for those who adore a rustic look inside their home. But it's not necessary to cover all the walls with this material, go for a single wall in the dining room instead.

​5. A reconstituted stone corridor will give life to this transit space

CASA 153 y 154, Baltera Arquitectura Baltera Arquitectura Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Baltera Arquitectura

Baltera Arquitectura
Baltera Arquitectura
Baltera Arquitectura

6. Slate for the staircase

NOWOCZESNE SCHODY DYWANOWE Z SZKLANĄ BALUSTRADĄ, BRODA schody-dywanowe BRODA schody-dywanowe Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
BRODA schody-dywanowe

BRODA schody-dywanowe
BRODA schody-dywanowe
BRODA schody-dywanowe

The stairway area is often one of the busiest rooms in houses with more than one floor. Slate stone walls add a sleek and stylish ambiance.

7. Stone in the kitchen

Wohnküche Tholey, Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Modern kitchen
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

The kitchen is a great place to introduce an element that adds a note of elegance and character.  Here we see a black reconstituted stone wall that contrasts perfectly with the white cabinets for a modern and sophisticated atmosphere.

8. The bathroom is also a perfect setting for natural stone walls

Residência AVS, A/ZERO Arquitetura A/ZERO Arquitetura Modern bathroom
A/ZERO Arquitetura

A/ZERO Arquitetura
A/ZERO Arquitetura
A/ZERO Arquitetura

9. By combining varieties of natural stone such as slate and quartz, your walls will be both attractive and colourful

Realizzazioni per privati, Attività Edili Cameli Marco Attività Edili Cameli Marco Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Attività Edili Cameli Marco

Attività Edili Cameli Marco
Attività Edili Cameli Marco
Attività Edili Cameli Marco

10. A successful mix of styles

Refúgio na Montanha - Casa Cor MG 2014, Gláucia Britto Gláucia Britto Living room
Gláucia Britto

Gláucia Britto
Gláucia Britto
Gláucia Britto

Go for reconstituted stone walls with a rustic element and modern furniture for a cosy yet eclectic design.

11. Brick walls in the kitchen

SO EVI, DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE Modern kitchen
DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE

DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE
DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE
DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE

Exposed brick walls are fitting for an industrial style home or that country kitchen, complete the look with a solid large wooden table.

12. Draw attention to your reconstituted stone wall with a magnificent mirror

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Coro, Objetos DAC Objetos DAC Modern living room
Objetos DAC

Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC

13. Lighting and stone walls are a must-have feature in a modern home

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Coro, Objetos DAC Objetos DAC Modern living room
Objetos DAC

Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC

14. A room with a lot of charm

Reforma de un apartamento en el centro de San Sebastian, EKIDAZU EKIDAZU Modern living room
EKIDAZU

EKIDAZU
EKIDAZU
EKIDAZU

The stone wall in this living room instantly adds a cosy and welcoming charm.

15. With excellent lighting your stone wall will be even more modern and attractive

Ibiza Style, Kabaz Kabaz Eclectic style bedroom
Kabaz

Kabaz
Kabaz
Kabaz

16. A luxury entrance

Últimos trabajos, Spazio3Design Spazio3Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Spazio3Design

Últimos trabajos

Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design

The entrance or lobby is should make your visitors feel comfortable and welcome, so stone walls are an ideal choice for inviting decor.

17. Slate stone walls are sure to complement the rest of your charming decorative elements

Reforma parcial vivienda RIELLS I VIABREA, ROIMO INTEGRAL GRUP ROIMO INTEGRAL GRUP Living room
ROIMO INTEGRAL GRUP

ROIMO INTEGRAL GRUP
ROIMO INTEGRAL GRUP
ROIMO INTEGRAL GRUP

18. The fireplace is the most desirable spot to place a stone wall

Esemble am Hang, Oliver Rieger Photography Oliver Rieger Photography Modern living room
Oliver Rieger Photography

Oliver Rieger Photography
Oliver Rieger Photography
Oliver Rieger Photography

19. Stone, stone, stone

Rustico di Seravezza (Forte dei Marmi), Architetto Silvia Giacobazzi Architetto Silvia Giacobazzi Rustic style bedroom
Architetto Silvia Giacobazzi

Architetto Silvia Giacobazzi
Architetto Silvia Giacobazzi
Architetto Silvia Giacobazzi

Are you obsessed with rustic decor? Then opt for this strong stone wall to decorate your bedroom!

20. Natural stone in the bathroom

Casa Porto Saler. Formentera. 2000, Deu i Deu Deu i Deu Rustic style bathroom
Deu i Deu

Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu

The natural stone wall of this bathroom is a perfect choice for this vintage and modern design. 

21. The exposed brick walls are essential for that industrial style

Encinos, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Industrial style dining room
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

22. Here's another exposed brick wall idea for your kitchen

The Great Lodge | Large Grey Painted Kitchen with Exposed Brickwork Humphrey Munson Kitchen
Humphrey Munson

The Great Lodge | Large Grey Painted Kitchen with Exposed Brickwork

Humphrey Munson
Humphrey Munson
Humphrey Munson

23. Natural stone wall in the living room

Casa Salina , Viviana Pitrolo architetto Viviana Pitrolo architetto Living room
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

Viviana Pitrolo architetto
Viviana Pitrolo architetto
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

A stone wall in the living room exudes warmth, especially with natural lighting.

24. Stone walls are awesome for the exterior too

CASA RM_PÓVOA DE VARZIM_2013, PFS-arquitectura PFS-arquitectura Minimalist house
PFS-arquitectura

PFS-arquitectura
PFS-arquitectura
PFS-arquitectura

25. Passion for the target

Wohnzimmer , Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN Eclectic style bedroom
Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN

Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN
Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN
Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN

Paint your exposed brick walls white if you like the idea of shabby chic decor.

26. Brick walls add distinction in the bathroom

London, Brick Generation, Ceramica Rondine Ceramica Rondine Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Ceramic Brown
Ceramica Rondine

Ceramica Rondine
Ceramica Rondine
Ceramica Rondine

27. A charming kitchen

New York, Brick Generation, Ceramica Rondine Ceramica Rondine Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Ceramic White
Ceramica Rondine

Ceramica Rondine
Ceramica Rondine
Ceramica Rondine

Here's another look at exposed brick walls painted white for a contemporary kitchen decor.

28. White brick walls are charming and dreamy enough for the bedroom

SYPIALNIA, ZABRZE, grupa KMK sp. z o.o grupa KMK sp. z o.o Modern style bedroom
grupa KMK sp. z o.o

grupa KMK sp. z o.o
grupa KMK sp. z o.o
grupa KMK sp. z o.o

29. Splash the walls of your bedroom with natural stone for a restful style

Talamo di Corte Serena Morando - restauro di un immobile storico destinandolo a struttura ricettiva, Architetto Teresa Costalunga Architetto Teresa Costalunga Classic style bedroom
Architetto Teresa Costalunga

Architetto Teresa Costalunga
Architetto Teresa Costalunga
Architetto Teresa Costalunga

30. Another exposed brick

Crossover der Stile und Epochen - Umbau einer alten Reiterkaserne, Wahl GmbH Wahl GmbH Kitchen
Wahl GmbH

Wahl GmbH
Wahl GmbH
Wahl GmbH

We simply cannot get enough of exposed brick walls as decor for your home.

31. Different types of natural stone is unmistakably elegant

Villa B. (Cervo, Liguria), Studio Rossi + Secco Studio Rossi + Secco
Studio Rossi + Secco

Studio Rossi + Secco
Studio Rossi + Secco
Studio Rossi + Secco

32. A living room with stone walls, wooden beams and a fireplace is rustic and cosy

Portfolio, guido anacker photographie guido anacker photographie Living room
guido anacker photographie

guido anacker photographie
guido anacker photographie
guido anacker photographie

33. Natural wraparound stone

Guest House, Pini&Sträuli Architects Pini&Sträuli Architects Modern living room
Pini&amp;Sträuli Architects

Pini&Sträuli Architects
Pini&amp;Sträuli Architects
Pini&Sträuli Architects

Each of the walls of this attractive apartment are covered in natural stone.

34. Combination of materials

Swiss penthouse, effortless restyling, MD Creative Lab - Architettura & Design MD Creative Lab - Architettura & Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
MD Creative Lab—Architettura &amp; Design

Swiss penthouse, effortless restyling

MD Creative Lab - Architettura & Design
MD Creative Lab—Architettura &amp; Design
MD Creative Lab - Architettura & Design

The natural stone wall is combined with pink granite floors, two ingredients that make for a luxurious effect.

35. Brick is great for eclectic decoration

Ex Pollaio a Torino, NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

36. The charm of natural stone

Locanda di Doris, CASABELLA CASABELLA Minimalist dining room
CASABELLA

CASABELLA
CASABELLA
CASABELLA

The charm of natural stone walls is undeniable, especially if its character and personality you're after. Here are 33 ideas to renovate your house on a budget.

Do you have a favourite stone wall idea?

