36 great ideas for walls of stone and brick

Have you ever entered a house and thought,
Is something missing here? Well, it could be that there is an item of furniture, colour scheme or even a character loving detail, such as a stone wall or exposed brick wall that is sure to enhance the interior. There are generally two types of stone walls that can be used in a home: natural stone (usually slate or quartzite) that
provides a rustic air and are often more expensive, and reconstituted stone, which is usually somewhat cheaper, based on the mixture of cement that imitates natural stone. Brick walls however seem to be the most economical
solution that fits well in any kitchen, bathroom or even living room. In this homify feature, we look at 36 wall ideas for your home, so let's be inspired!
Niches have become an increasingly sought after idea in interior design and decoration. These holes in the walls are aesthetically attractive, especially if a natural quartz stone wall is placed inside.
Enhance charm with a stone wall in the living room, this one creates a fascinating focal point.
Natural stone walls are the ideal choice for those who adore a rustic look inside their home. But it's not necessary to cover all the walls with this material, go for a single wall in the dining room instead.
The stairway area is often one of the busiest rooms in houses with more than one floor. Slate stone walls add a sleek and stylish ambiance.
The kitchen is a great place to introduce an element that adds a note of elegance and character. Here we see a black reconstituted stone wall that contrasts perfectly with the white cabinets for a modern and sophisticated atmosphere.
Go for reconstituted stone walls with a rustic element and modern furniture for a cosy yet eclectic design.
Exposed brick walls are fitting for an industrial style home or that country kitchen, complete the look with a solid large wooden table.
The stone wall in this living room instantly adds a cosy and welcoming charm.
The entrance or lobby is should make your visitors feel comfortable and welcome, so stone walls are an ideal choice for inviting decor.
Are you obsessed with rustic decor? Then opt for this strong stone wall to decorate your bedroom!
The natural stone wall of this bathroom is a perfect choice for this vintage and modern design.
A stone wall in the living room exudes warmth, especially with natural lighting.
Paint your exposed brick walls white if you like the idea of shabby chic decor.
Here's another look at exposed brick walls painted white for a contemporary kitchen decor.
We simply cannot get enough of exposed brick walls as decor for your home.
Each of the walls of this attractive apartment are covered in natural stone.
The natural stone wall is combined with pink granite floors, two ingredients that make for a luxurious effect.
The charm of natural stone walls is undeniable, especially if its character and personality you're after. Here are 33 ideas to renovate your house on a budget.