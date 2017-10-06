36 great ideas for walls of stone and brick

Have you ever entered a house and thought, Is something missing here? Well, it could be that there is an item of furniture, colour scheme or even a character loving detail, such as a stone wall or exposed brick wall that is sure to enhance the interior. There are generally two types of stone walls that can be used in a home: natural stone (usually slate or quartzite) that provides a rustic air and are often more expensive, and reconstituted stone, which is usually somewhat cheaper, based on the mixture of cement that imitates natural stone. Brick walls however seem to be the most economical solution that fits well in any kitchen, bathroom or even living room. In this homify feature, we look at 36 wall ideas for your home, so let's be inspired!