Vacation living in Umhlanga

The suburb of Umhlanga is located just outside of Durban in Kwa Zulu Natal and boasts pristine golden beaches, a fun boardwalk experience and walking trail and even a great night life. But, what makes Umhlanga even more attractive has to be the fact that its the hub of commerce in the city, with skyscraping industrial structures and gorgeous apartment blocks decorating the stretch of land. The landscape is marked by rolling hills and sugar cane fields as well as the sensational Indian Ocean. The vacation home we visit today has everything of comfort and cosy appeal, making it the perfect getaway for a family that needs a break from a busy schedule.