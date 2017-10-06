Vacation living in Umhlanga

The suburb of Umhlanga is located just outside of Durban in Kwa Zulu Natal and boasts pristine golden beaches, a fun boardwalk experience and walking trail and even a great night life. But, what makes Umhlanga even more attractive has to be the fact that its the hub of commerce in the city, with skyscraping industrial structures and gorgeous apartment blocks decorating the stretch of land. The landscape is marked by rolling hills and sugar cane fields as well as the sensational Indian Ocean. The vacation home we visit today has everything of comfort and cosy appeal, making it the perfect getaway for a family that needs a break from a busy schedule.
Modern appliances, a simple layout and sleek colour scheme is the best choice for a trendy holiday home.
The built-in cupboards are an awesome choice for this sophisticated part-time living space, allowing the holidaymakers to enjoy all contemporary comforts, including a full stove, refrigerator and microwave.
The L-shaped sofa maximises seating space in the living room, while the neutral colour scheme is chic and stylish. The perfect accompaniment for a family vacation has to be its natural illumination that promises to keep the space comfortable throughout the day.
Take a closer look at this lovely sofa set and admire the duck egg and off white colour scheme, it's rustic inspired and simply fabulous!
The large dining table means that your vacation home is superb for entertaining and socialising. Spend your time with loved ones or keep them occupied with one of your signature dishes.
A double basin and adequate storage is a must-have in your holiday home. Store everything from an extra toothbrush to toiletries, detergents and towels and you'll never have to cart all those items to the vacation spot again. The colour scheme is similar to that of the rest of the home, so it's equally comforting and cosy. How about this A sophisticated and minimalist home for a South African family?