Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Vacation living in Umhlanga

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Umhlanga holiday apartment, BHD Interiors BHD Interiors Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

The suburb of Umhlanga is located just outside of Durban in Kwa Zulu Natal and boasts pristine golden beaches, a fun boardwalk experience and walking trail and even a great night life. But, what makes Umhlanga even more attractive has to be the fact that its the hub of commerce in the city, with skyscraping industrial structures and gorgeous apartment blocks decorating the stretch of land. The landscape is marked by rolling hills and sugar cane fields as well as the sensational Indian Ocean. The vacation home we visit today has everything of comfort and cosy appeal, making it the perfect getaway for a family that needs a break from a busy schedule.

Kitchen comforts

Umhlanga holiday apartment, BHD Interiors BHD Interiors Modern kitchen
BHD Interiors

Umhlanga holiday apartment

BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors

Modern appliances, a simple layout and sleek colour scheme is the best choice for a trendy holiday home.

Built in -in

Umhlanga holiday apartment, BHD Interiors BHD Interiors Modern kitchen
BHD Interiors

Umhlanga holiday apartment

BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors

The built-in cupboards are an awesome choice for this sophisticated part-time living space, allowing the holidaymakers to enjoy all contemporary comforts, including a full stove, refrigerator and microwave.

Living room

Umhlanga holiday apartment, BHD Interiors BHD Interiors Modern living room
BHD Interiors

Umhlanga holiday apartment

BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors

The L-shaped sofa maximises seating space in the living room, while the neutral colour scheme is chic and stylish. The perfect accompaniment for a family vacation has to be its natural illumination that promises to keep the space comfortable throughout the day.

Stunning rustic inspired

Umhlanga holiday apartment, BHD Interiors BHD Interiors Modern living room
BHD Interiors

Umhlanga holiday apartment

BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors

Take a closer look at this lovely sofa set and admire the duck egg and off white colour scheme, it's rustic inspired and simply fabulous!

Delectable dining

Umhlanga holiday apartment, BHD Interiors BHD Interiors Modern dining room
BHD Interiors

Umhlanga holiday apartment

BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors

The large dining table means that your vacation home is superb for entertaining and socialising. Spend your time with loved ones or keep them occupied with one of your signature dishes.

Spacious bathroom

Umhlanga holiday apartment, BHD Interiors BHD Interiors Modern bathroom
BHD Interiors

Umhlanga holiday apartment

BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors

A double basin and adequate storage is a must-have in your holiday home. Store everything from an extra toothbrush to toiletries, detergents and towels and you'll never have to cart all those items to the vacation spot again. The colour scheme is similar to that of the rest of the home, so it's equally comforting and cosy. How about this A sophisticated and minimalist home for a South African family?

8 shower enclosures that balance style and function perfectly
What do you think about this lovely South African home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks