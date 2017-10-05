Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Creative ideas for a contemporary South African home

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
​House Ramchurran , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

What do you think are the essentials to a contemporary home? Is it the colourful elements, patterned designs or addition of fascinating furniture that sets it apart from the ordinary? Well, in this homify 360 feature, we visit an awesome home that is sure inspire, from the pretty bedrooms to the sleek office space and of course family friendly bathroom, we cannot wait to begin exploring this home for helpful hints and tips!

Master suite

​House Ramchurran , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Modern style bedroom
Redesign Interiors

​House Ramchurran

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

The master suite obviously needs a few pretty touches. This bedroom incorporates patterned pillows, bright shades and rustic decor for a chic look. It's bathed in natural light keeping it comfortable and cosy too.

One for the boys

​House Ramchurran , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Modern style bedroom
Redesign Interiors

​House Ramchurran

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

When you think about a bedroom for your boy, you probably have a vision of something that's just blue all over. But, how about going for a colour scheme that can be adapted easily? It even has a workspace that allows for studying on those hectic school schedule.

Details

​House Ramchurran , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Modern style bedroom
Redesign Interiors

​House Ramchurran

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

Incorporate an eclectic hanging chair for a modern decorative detail.

Store it

​House Ramchurran , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Modern bathroom
Redesign Interiors

​House Ramchurran

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

Shelving is always essential in the bedroom, bathroom or living room. Keep the design simple and add a modern angle with some pretty decorative accessories, such as a photo frame, candle or potted plant.

Brilliant bathroom

​House Ramchurran , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Modern bathroom
Redesign Interiors

​House Ramchurran

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

Here we see just where the shelf fits into the home: on the bathroom wall. The bathtub is great for a family with small kids, especially when bath time can become fun before heading off to bed.

Sophisticated office

​House Ramchurran , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Study/office
Redesign Interiors

​House Ramchurran

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

A designer desk with gorgeous hanging illumination will make a statement in any home office or living space. The drawers keep clutter to a minimum, a must-have feature in any modern home worth its minimalist charm. Still in need of inspiration? Well, here is A gorgeous home filled with glamourous details to admire!

15 fantastic reasons to light the walls of your home properly
What do you think about this lovely home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks