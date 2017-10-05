Summer is almost here, and although that brings with it beautiful days filled with fresh air and sensational sunshine, it also bring sweltering summer days. In this homify feature, we look at 5 ways to cool a hot bedroom. You'll probably want to know how to make a hot room cooler and how to cool a hot room fast, but don't worry… our team of professionals will help you keep cool and calm in the face of a blistering, humid summer day. Let's take a look at this article and get some ideas on keeping that bedroom comfortable despite the weather.
Opening the windows at night is a sure way to maintain a comfortable temperature, scrubbing a floor with water only will reduce the temperature even further.
Keeping the curtains drawn throughout the day will go a long way in your how to cool a room plan. Close the curtains if your bedroom gets morning sun and keep the windows open to offer a breeze.
Another awesome tip on how to make a hot room cooler has to be white or light colour curtains, ensure they are lightweight so as not to keep the heat inside the room.
The first choice for how to make a room cooler has to be by including a fan. But, this will also mean you'll need to consider how to ventilate a hot room, especially since the engine will warm the room. If the ceiling fan is not enough, then add a floor fan and you'll definitely keep your bedroom cooler.
The ground floor of a home is often cooler than the top floor of your duplex. Fix up the sofa and living room as a temporary bedroom in summer and you'll sleep better during the night. You don't have to take any drastic measures that will cost you a pretty penny. Here are 6 ideas for the wall colours of your bedroom