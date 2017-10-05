Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

5 ways to cool a hot bedroom

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
ALQUILER DE CASA EN EL EMPORDA CON MUCHO ENCANTO , decoradora JUDITH FARRAN , Home Deco Decoración Home Deco Decoración BedroomBeds & headboards
Loading admin actions …

Summer is almost here, and although that brings with it beautiful days filled with fresh air and sensational sunshine, it also bring sweltering summer days. In this homify feature, we look at 5 ways to cool a hot bedroom. You'll probably want to know how to make a hot room cooler and how to cool a hot room fast, but don't worry… our team of professionals will help you keep cool and calm in the face of a blistering, humid summer day. Let's take a look at this article and get some ideas on keeping that bedroom comfortable despite the weather.

1. Wet the floor and open the windows

ALQUILER DE CASA EN EL EMPORDA CON MUCHO ENCANTO , decoradora JUDITH FARRAN , Home Deco Decoración Home Deco Decoración BedroomBeds & headboards
Home Deco Decoración

Home Deco Decoración
Home Deco Decoración
Home Deco Decoración

Opening the windows at night is a sure way to maintain a comfortable temperature, scrubbing a floor with water only will reduce the temperature even further.

2. Draw the curtains

homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

homify
homify
homify

Keeping the curtains drawn throughout the day will go a long way in your how to cool a room plan. Close the curtains if your bedroom gets morning sun and keep the windows open to offer a breeze.

3. White curtains

DECORACIÓN TEXTIL, Muebles Flores Torreblanca Muebles Flores Torreblanca Living roomAccessories & decoration
Muebles Flores Torreblanca

Muebles Flores Torreblanca
Muebles Flores Torreblanca
Muebles Flores Torreblanca

Another awesome tip on how to make a hot room cooler has to be white or light colour curtains, ensure they are lightweight so as not to keep the heat inside the room.

4. Cheats with a fan

C&C House_Self-construction manual., ariasrecalde taller de arquitectura ariasrecalde taller de arquitectura Minimalist bedroom
ariasrecalde taller de arquitectura

C&C House_Self-construction manual.

ariasrecalde taller de arquitectura
ariasrecalde taller de arquitectura
ariasrecalde taller de arquitectura

The first choice for how to make a room cooler has to be by including a fan. But, this will also mean you'll need to consider how to ventilate a hot room, especially since the engine will warm the room. If the ceiling fan is not enough, then add a floor fan and you'll definitely keep your bedroom cooler.

5. Sleep on the ground floor

ALQUILER DE CASA EN EL EMPORDA CON MUCHO ENCANTO , decoradora JUDITH FARRAN , Home Deco Decoración Home Deco Decoración Wine cellar
Home Deco Decoración

Home Deco Decoración
Home Deco Decoración
Home Deco Decoración

The ground floor of a home is often cooler than the top floor of your duplex. Fix up the sofa and living room as a temporary bedroom in summer and you'll sleep better during the night. You don't have to take any drastic measures that will cost you a pretty penny. Here are 6 ideas for the wall colours of your bedroom

12 wonderlike voorbeelde van “skei skerms” vir jou huis
How do you keep your bedroom cool?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks