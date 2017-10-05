Summer is almost here, and although that brings with it beautiful days filled with fresh air and sensational sunshine, it also bring sweltering summer days. In this homify feature, we look at 5 ways to cool a hot bedroom. You'll probably want to know how to make a hot room cooler and how to cool a hot room fast, but don't worry… our team of professionals will help you keep cool and calm in the face of a blistering, humid summer day. Let's take a look at this article and get some ideas on keeping that bedroom comfortable despite the weather.