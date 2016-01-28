This Villa Might be Paradise

From the get go, we can see what the twist is here. This is a Spanish villa that has taken size and architectural design to new heights!

The first thing that we notice from the exterior is how the architects have worked with the natural surrounds, blending this beautiful big house into the environment around it. How have they achieved this?

Well, the architects have gone for very neutral colours and materials—stone, cement and wood. Don't you think this creates a very rustic, warm and earthy look and feel to the house?

This is contrasted against the sheer size of the home as well as the striking wide open spaces in the design. Bedrooms are protected from view with light, wooden screens while the rest of the house transitions between the exterior and the interior flawlessly. This is because the design is meant to incorporate the nature around it as well as the incredible views.

Our favourite part of this photograph is the subtle and understated patio, where two stylish white camping chairs are positioned on the corner. Simple, sophisticated and chic!