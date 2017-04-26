Stunning DIY garden ideas that you can do in one weekend (no woodworking!)

Gardening and woodworking are scary concepts when it comes to home improvement—landscaping too. Getting our hands dirty and fixing up a few bits and pieces with some good old DIY is the best kind of home improvement.

What is a dream house without a dream garden? Just imagine that lush, soft space that boosts the aesthetic quality of your house and adds welcoming touches of freshness and harmony. What is sad is that a lot of people are under the impression that a grass lawn and a few plants make a garden. Hint: it doesn’t.

On the other hand, you don’t need your own personalised piece of Amazon jungle in your backyard to enjoy the benefits of gardening. Forget high costs or lack of space – there’s a solution for every problem, and that is why homify is here!

Today we bring you some tips and tricks to kick-start your garden on the road to modern stylishness. And by adding simple elements such as rocks, lighting or some furniture, you too can boast about your dream garden – that peaceful and quiet place where you regularly like to spend some time with a good book and glass of Merlot…

Let’s get started!