We all love the idea of a house that is ready to move into, requiring no changes and renovations. In this homify 360 feature we visit a sensational home that allows the new owners to do just that! It's sleek and stylish, with plenty of storage, a gorgeous modern kitchen and even more than one bathroom for a growing family. It's fantastic inside out and we cannot wait to begin our exploration. Let's take a look!
The facade showcases muted tones of grey walls and charcoal doors. The balcony offers views of the neighbourhood and landscape if there are any to admire. With plenty of natural light entering through the large windows, the interior is sure to be cosy and welcoming too.
Sophisticated appliances, clean lines and neutral colours decorate this kitchen in elegant detail. There is also plenty of working space, so preparing for that dinner party should be a breeze.
Here we see another angle of this amazing modern kitchen, decorated in white and black for that updated and understated monochrome element. From this perspective we also catch a glimpse at the stairs that lead the way to the top floor of this amazing home.
The guest bathroom showcases a neutral colour scheme with modern fixtures and tasteful design.
The master bathroom includes plenty of storage for toiletries and towels, a double basin so there's no need to argue about who will brush their teeth first in the morning and even a bathtub to relax and unwind at the end of the day. While the colour schemes and modern fixtures of the bathrooms are similar, the idea is that this bathroom design will stand the test of time.
Plenty of storage is a must-have in any home and here we have a large cupboard and chest of drawers to keep everything in place.