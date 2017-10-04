How to catch a mouse: The 10 commandments

A rodent infestation is no joke, especially when you have small children that are always playing on the ground. In this homify feature, we look at ideas on how to hunt a mouse and how to catch a mouse in your house. These 10 tips will ensure you get rid of the problem before the breeding begins. These terrible little pests are pesky and spread infection rather quickly. But, let's see how to hunt small mice with help from professionals before your mouse problem turns into an epidemic.