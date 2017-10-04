How to catch a mouse: The 10 commandments

A rodent infestation is no joke, especially when you have small children that are always playing on the ground. In this homify feature, we look at ideas on how to hunt a mouse and how to catch a mouse in your house. These 10 tips will ensure you get rid of the problem before the breeding begins. These terrible little pests are pesky and spread infection rather quickly. But, let's see how to hunt small mice with help from professionals before your mouse problem turns into an epidemic.
You'll probably need to bait the mice into the trap, so think of using anything from butter to chocolate, peanut butter and even cheese to catch this vermin.
As soon as you see mouse traces (excrement, footprints and bite marks) or you see them run around your home, purchase a few mouse traps. If you're thinking about how to catch a mouse at home, this is probably the simplest way. Or avoid mice altogether by welcoming a cat into your space.
If you aren't quite sure how to hunt mice, then you need to begin with following their tracks and by this we mean their excrement.
One of the places these critters are sure to hide is under the cupboards, so consider placing a few traps here and you'll be sure to catch a few nasty pests.
Mice enter homes for two reasons: food and for heat. Holes in the wall offer heat and a hiding place to store food, close up all these nooks and crannies, such as cooling ducts in the bathroom. Need to know how to hunt a mouse? Well, then it's time to think like one.
Holes in the walls or under cupboards provide shelter and heat. While food sources such as the grocery cupboard are usually a primary source for mice too. If you know you have a rodent problem, then invest in strong storage containers and lock your cupboard doors to avoid a possible breeding situation.
Traps should always be placed in the spots where the mice are usually seen, such as under the cupboards or close to furniture which they can hide behind.
So far we mentioned traps and preventive measures to get rid of mice, such as the presence of a cat. However, there are those who choose to use rat poison to eliminate these rodents from home, and although this is pretty effective, there are contraindications. For example, if we have small children, then poison isn't an option at all. The same thing goes for a home with pets. Rat poison is also extremely cruel and causes severe dehydration or coagulation of blood flow.
You may think it's just a mouse, but these creatures harbour disease that is harmful to your respiratory system through their excrement, and if bitten you run the risk of rabies, so be careful when planning how to catch a mouse.
If all else fails, and you simply cannot bear the risk of mice running around your home, then call a professional exterminator to handle the problem efficiently.