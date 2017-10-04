Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

How to catch a mouse: The 10 commandments

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Living room
Loading admin actions …

A rodent infestation is no joke, especially when you have small children that are always playing on the ground. In this homify feature, we look at ideas on how to hunt a mouse and how to catch a mouse in your house. These 10 tips will ensure you get rid of the problem before the breeding begins. These terrible little pests are pesky and spread infection rather quickly. But, let's see how to hunt small mice with help from professionals before your mouse problem turns into an epidemic.

1. A good bait

Apto Centro, Flavia Guglielmi Arquitetura Flavia Guglielmi Arquitetura Kitchen
Flavia Guglielmi Arquitetura

Flavia Guglielmi Arquitetura
Flavia Guglielmi Arquitetura
Flavia Guglielmi Arquitetura

You'll probably need to bait the mice into the trap, so think of using anything from butter to chocolate, peanut butter and even cheese to catch this vermin.

2. Buy mouse traps

RISTRUTTURAZIONE: una casa da monte affacciata sul lago , STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL Living room Stone White
STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL

STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL
STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL
STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL

As soon as you see mouse traces (excrement, footprints and bite marks) or you see them run around your home, purchase a few mouse traps. If you're thinking about how to catch a mouse at home, this is probably the simplest way. Or avoid mice altogether by welcoming a cat into your space.

3. Follow their tracks

阿倍野の長屋〈renovation〉－5段の距離がいい－, 一級建築士事務所アトリエｍ 一級建築士事務所アトリエｍ Living room Wood Wood effect
一級建築士事務所アトリエｍ

一級建築士事務所アトリエｍ
一級建築士事務所アトリエｍ
一級建築士事務所アトリエｍ

If you aren't quite sure how to hunt mice, then you need to begin with following their tracks and by this we mean their excrement.

4. Under the cupboards

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

One of the places these critters are sure to hide is under the cupboards, so consider placing a few traps here and you'll be sure to catch a few nasty pests.

5. Find holes in the wall

'Haus 4K' - Einfamilien-Wohnhaus , in_design architektur in_design architektur Modern bathroom
in_design architektur

in_design architektur
in_design architektur
in_design architektur

Mice enter homes for two reasons: food and for heat. Holes in the wall offer heat and a hiding place to store food, close up all these nooks and crannies, such as cooling ducts in the bathroom. Need to know how to hunt a mouse? Well, then it's time to think like one.

6. Feeding areas

Mekan Tasarımı, Bilgece Tasarım Bilgece Tasarım Modern kitchen
Bilgece Tasarım

Bilgece Tasarım
Bilgece Tasarım
Bilgece Tasarım

Holes in the walls or under cupboards provide shelter and heat. While food sources such as the grocery cupboard are usually a primary source for mice too. If you know you have a rodent problem, then invest in strong storage containers and lock your cupboard doors to avoid a possible breeding situation.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Trap near the walls

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Traps should always be placed in the spots where the mice are usually seen, such as under the cupboards or close to furniture which they can hide behind.

8. No need for poison

Casa Imbassaí, Jamile Lima Arquitetura Jamile Lima Arquitetura Patios
Jamile Lima Arquitetura

Jamile Lima Arquitetura
Jamile Lima Arquitetura
Jamile Lima Arquitetura

So far we mentioned traps and preventive measures to get rid of mice, such as the presence of a cat. However, there are those who choose to use rat poison to eliminate these rodents from home, and although this is pretty effective, there are contraindications. For example, if we have small children, then poison isn't an option at all. The same thing goes for a home with pets. Rat poison is also extremely cruel and causes severe dehydration or coagulation of blood flow.

9. Disease

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

You may think it's just a mouse, but these creatures harbour disease that is harmful to your respiratory system through their excrement, and if bitten you run the risk of rabies, so be careful when planning how to catch a mouse.

10. Exterminate

Casale SpecialUmbria.com, Marcello Gavioli Marcello Gavioli Rustic style dining room
Marcello Gavioli

Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli

If all else fails, and you simply cannot bear the risk of mice running around your home, then call a professional exterminator to handle the problem efficiently. Here are 10 Feng Shui tips to keep bad energy out of the home.

​31 wonderlike rustieke badkamers
Have you ever had a rodent problem?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks