8 shower enclosures that balance style and function perfectly

A shower is just four walls and some plumbing, so doesn't need to be anything special, right? Well, bathroom designers would have you think differently, as they spend a lot of time selecting the most beautiful and functionality-driven showers out there, for their clients. We had no idea that there were so many variations, but now that we do, we feel spoilt for choice, so shall we take a look and see which variations you like the look of most? Who knows, this could be the start of a fabulous bathroom revamp!
This sleek glass enclosure is so simple and modest that it has made an easy task of slipping into a tight space! Thanks to clear panels all around, the bathroom doesn't feel too cramped and a dead corner has been put to great use. Talk about working with what you've got!
With a little more space to use, this shower has gone all out in terms of size! The treated glass has given an almost spa-like feel to the look and polished chrome connections add a really upmarket vibe. The ceiling-mounted shower head probably get the best pressure ever as well!
When your bathroom is already something of a beauty to behold, the last thing you want to do is overshadow it with a bulky shower cubicle installation! That's why we like this almost seamless glass box, which is utter perfection next to all the natural wood. It's even big enough for the whole family!
Your shower doesn't need to be a shrinking violet, as this one aptly demonstrates! With gorgeous mosaic tiles turning the shower enclosure into something of a real focal point, the rest of the bathroom can remain understated. It's even hard to pick out the shelves, which is great, as who wants to be staring at shampoo bottles anyway?
This is a really unusual bathroom, regardless of the style of shower that has been installed, but given how enigmatic the rest of the room is, the shower needed to be at least a little quirky. Up on a concrete step and hidden behind a protective splash guard, the only clue here is the large circular shower head, hanging from the ceiling!
In a busy home, time is money and in the mornings, that goes double! Here, we see a fantastic dual shower enclosure that was specifically designed to offer showering capacity for two people but look how spacious it still is! The inset wall shelf was a touch of genius, in terms of maximising space and minimising clutter!
Who wouldn't like an outdoor shower? The chance to connect with nature every day, a more organic experience and, let's be honest, the smug points would be worth it alone, but with unreliable weather, perhaps this semi-outdoor option would be a great compromise? The use of bamboo for privacy was inspired, as it really keeps the natural theme going.
Finally, maybe you don't want to be understated in your bathroom. Perhaps you want everybody to be talking about your amazing use of decadent materials, such as amber quartz. Well in that case, you go for it! Nothing says that you've made it quite like luxurious materials in the most perfunctory spaces and a marble or stone shower really is up there with the best interior design touches!
