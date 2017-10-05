Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 fantastic reasons to light the walls of your home properly

press profile homify press profile homify
Duplex en Barcelona, The Pont design The Pont design Patios
Loading admin actions …

If you thought that all there was to home lighting was a few main fixtures and table lamps, we're going to totally blow that theory out of the water today! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that wonderful wall lights are a brilliant weapon to have in your arsenal , as they can do so much more than make your rooms a bit brighter, but don;t just take their word for it! We've found some amazing pictures that show just how impactful wall lighting can be, so let's take a look and see if your hallway can stand to be a little more glamorous and your kitchen, more practical as we give you 15 reasons to light your walls!

1. To add a little extra pizazz and personality to your already gorgeous facade!

Duplex en Barcelona, The Pont design The Pont design Patios
The Pont design

The Pont design
The Pont design
The Pont design

2. With floor lamps, you can turn your hallway into an incredible guests reception area. Talk about a great first impression!

TREVINO CHABRAND Taller de Arquitectura, TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio Modern living room
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

3. There's no better way to highlight stunning natural textures and great material selections.

Casa Ped, CONSTRUCTORA ARQOCE CONSTRUCTORA ARQOCE Patios
CONSTRUCTORA ARQOCE

CONSTRUCTORA ARQOCE
CONSTRUCTORA ARQOCE
CONSTRUCTORA ARQOCE

4. It can help to turn a dark courtyard into a sociable after-hours spot!

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. Fascinating focal points can be just a flick of a switch away! What an entrance feature!

Casas Trapecio, INDICO INDICO Patios
INDICO

INDICO
INDICO
INDICO

6. Feature walls will be highlighted to perfection and leave a lasting impression.

homify Walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. The right lighting picks out the warm tones in natural materials, such as wood, and creates a lovely ambience.

Dom w szarościach, COCO Pracownia projektowania wnętrz COCO Pracownia projektowania wnętrz Living room
COCO Pracownia projektowania wnętrz

COCO Pracownia projektowania wnętrz
COCO Pracownia projektowania wnętrz
COCO Pracownia projektowania wnętrz

8. Let's not forget that safety is also a key consideration, as you don't want people tripping over on your porch!

Casa La Escondida, fc3arquitectura fc3arquitectura Walls Pottery
fc3arquitectura

fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura

9. Wall lighting really picks out textural diversity and makes a striking feature out of it.

homify Walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

10. You can add lighting to spaces that would have otherwise been left in the dark, to a certain extent! These niche lights are amazing!

Casa J+S ARQUIMIA ARQUITECTOS, Arquimia Arquitectos Arquimia Arquitectos Walls
Arquimia Arquitectos

Arquimia Arquitectos
Arquimia Arquitectos
Arquimia Arquitectos

11. Placed with functionality in mind, wall lights are brilliant, as they can increase the usability of even your kitchen!

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales

Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd
Hitchings & Thomas Ltd

12. Lighting the connection between ceilings and walls will actually make the walls seem taller!

Casa em S. Pedro do Estoril, Ricardo Moreno Arquitectos Ricardo Moreno Arquitectos Modern kitchen
Ricardo Moreno Arquitectos

Ricardo Moreno Arquitectos
Ricardo Moreno Arquitectos
Ricardo Moreno Arquitectos

13. Wall lights are perfect for your staircase, as it will increase your safety, while also making more of a feature of a necessary architectural inclusion!

Beautiful Living Room Interiors, 3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd. 3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd. Modern living room
3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.

3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.
3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.
3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.

14. We all know that lighting is a great way to create a little privacy! Ambient wall lighting is great for your facade, if you don't want to be disturbed by unwanted guests!

TREVINO CHABRAND Taller de Arquitectura, TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio Modern houses
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

15. Finally, using lighting in a clever way will help to capture a far more contemporary aesthetic. Especially if some gloss white surfaces are in place too!

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

homify
homify
homify

Get a little more lighting inspiration by checking out this Ideabook: Interior lighting: Guidelines for great design.

5 ways to cool a hot bedroom
Did you spot a suitably creative idea to copy here?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks