15 fantastic reasons to light the walls of your home properly

If you thought that all there was to home lighting was a few main fixtures and table lamps, we're going to totally blow that theory out of the water today! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that wonderful wall lights are a brilliant weapon to have in your arsenal , as they can do so much more than make your rooms a bit brighter, but don;t just take their word for it! We've found some amazing pictures that show just how impactful wall lighting can be, so let's take a look and see if your hallway can stand to be a little more glamorous and your kitchen, more practical as we give you 15 reasons to light your walls!