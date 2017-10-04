7 furnishing errors you really need to avoid

When it comes to furnishing a home, we probably all think that we have a good grasp on what looks good and where, but in actual fact, interior designers know that we are all making some seriously big mistakes! We don't want to leave you in the dark, so we are going to tell about a few of the most impactful errors, so that you can avoid making them! If your dining room simply isn't up to scratch or your living room feels cramped, we probably have the solution for you here, so let's get started!
This is especially important if your home doesn't have a proper hallway, as you need to maintain clear and easy access. Always move your seating furniture further inside a room, as having it near your doors will make your space feel FAR smaller.
Decorating a home can take a bit of time, not to mention money, so it is always a bit jarring to see older technology in amongst brand new pieces of furniture. Minimise how much this sticks out by trying to conceal things like older televisions, when not in use, just until you can afford to replace them.
Minimalism is all very well and good and when done well, looks phenomenal , but there isa huge difference between minimalist design and simply not bothering to add any accessories to your home. Those little extra finishing touches, such as cushions, rugs and pictures all contribute to a prettier and happier home!
This is a huge no-no! Leaving the back of your sofa exposed looks so tatty and, frankly, naff! Sofas should always be lined up against a wall or solid surface, so as to create natural pathways through your spaces. Single chairs are not as much of a problem, so how about swapping your chairs and sofas around?
If you have a small home and have tried to integrate your living and dining rooms, unless you have been able to maintain easy transitional pathways, it will be a disaster! You'd be far better off leaving your living room as a relaxing space and trying to afdd something like a wall-mounted drop-leaf table for when mealtimes come around.
Just as having furniture close to your doorways is a big problem, shutting out all your natural light, by stacking furniture in front of your windows is ridiculous! If you must place things in front of your panes, at least try to make them low-level!
Finally, just as not filling the space enough will leave you with an unfriendly and desolate home, over-filling it will make you feel as though you are living in a junk pile! The key is to have just what you need, plus a few little luxuries, not as much as you can cram in! Remember that, next time you spy an unnecessary bargain!
