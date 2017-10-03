Your browser is out-of-date.

14 easy ways to create a rustic stone-filled garden

press profile homify press profile homify
Residência - Diário de Obra, Rafaela Novaes Paisagismo Rafaela Novaes Paisagismo Modern Garden
Choosing the perfect landscaping scheme is no easy task but one aesthetic that will always work well is a more rustic one, with stone as the main material. It can be difficult to know how to use stone to the best effect, if you aren't a professional gardener, but we think we've found some terrific ideas that will get you started and we're going to show you them, right now!

Naturally tactile, balancing and beautiful, stone is a fantastic material that can transform any garden instantly and we think that you'll be pleasantly surprised by how many different types there are to choose from, so let's take a look at some of our favourite projects!

1. Lay out a template with wooden edges and then simply fill your new beds with gorgeous gravel. So simple, but wonderfully effective!

Sobrado 1939, Ana Sawaia Arquitetura Ana Sawaia Arquitetura Modern Garden
Ana Sawaia Arquitetura

Ana Sawaia Arquitetura
Ana Sawaia Arquitetura
Ana Sawaia Arquitetura

2. How about using large stones, to hide some lighting and help to illuminate your space at night? Now that's a clever touch!

Residência - Diário de Obra, Rafaela Novaes Paisagismo Rafaela Novaes Paisagismo Modern Garden
Rafaela Novaes Paisagismo

Rafaela Novaes Paisagismo
Rafaela Novaes Paisagismo
Rafaela Novaes Paisagismo

3. White gravel is ideal for raised zen installations and have such a soothing and calming effect. Look how neat it looks too!

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

4. Combining boulders and gravel will always help to create a dynamic and interesting landscape that needs to be explored further!

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

5. Use your stones to support large plants and trees, while also tapping into a more tropical look and you'll feel like you're on holiday all year round!

Paisagismo com pedras, Bizzarri Pedras Bizzarri Pedras Rustic style garden
Bizzarri Pedras

Bizzarri Pedras
Bizzarri Pedras
Bizzarri Pedras

6. Only have a small balcony to work with? That doesn't matter, seeing as stone comes in all shapes, sizes and colours!

homify Rustic style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

7. Even just one solo feature, surrounded with stones, will be a wonderful focal point and add to a wider rustic vibe! Love this seating circle!

Jardim romântico, Lúcia Vale Interiores Lúcia Vale Interiores Rustic style garden
Lúcia Vale Interiores

Lúcia Vale Interiores
Lúcia Vale Interiores
Lúcia Vale Interiores

8. Rugged, large stones that look almost prehistoric are always a wonderful way to make a garden look more bedded in and mature.

Paisagismo Residencial, Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística Tropical style garden
Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística

Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística
Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística
Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística

9. For a cohesive finish, try to colour coordinate your stones with other materials in your garden. For example, the pale gravel here looks great with wood.

Projetos Diversos, Quadro Vivo Urban Garden Roof & Vertical Quadro Vivo Urban Garden Roof & Vertical Tropical style garden
Quadro Vivo Urban Garden Roof &amp; Vertical

Quadro Vivo Urban Garden Roof & Vertical
Quadro Vivo Urban Garden Roof &amp; Vertical
Quadro Vivo Urban Garden Roof & Vertical

10. If you can't think of a real use for stones just yet, think about using them to differentiate between your path and grass. Textural diversity only works, if you highlight it!

Casa WSC , alexandre galhego paisagismo alexandre galhego paisagismo Tropical style garden
alexandre galhego paisagismo

alexandre galhego paisagismo
alexandre galhego paisagismo
alexandre galhego paisagismo

11. If you really enjoy using stone in your garden, how about transforming the whole space into a rock landscape? Plenty of succulents and cacti can grow on them!

Caminho e paisagismo com pedras, Bizzarri Pedras Bizzarri Pedras Rustic style garden Stone
Bizzarri Pedras

Bizzarri Pedras
Bizzarri Pedras
Bizzarri Pedras

12. To tap into the zen garden aesthetic, you need to account for all the elements and we don't think you can beat stone, for earth! Even a stone sculpture would work well!

JARDIM ASIÁTICO-TROPICAL - FAZENDA CABREÚVA., Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Asian style garden
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.

Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.

13. Don't forget that the more styles of stone you include, the better the visual diversity in your garden! The quartz chunks here are stunning!

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

14. If you really want to go all out in a bid to create a tropical paradise of a garden, you absolutely need to include chunky stones. They add a real sense of natural glamour!

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

For even more stone garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The 10 most sensational stone garden pictures.

6 things to keep in mind before demolishing a wall
Are you seeing the potential in stone gardens now?

