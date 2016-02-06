​The House that Has It All

From warm South Africa to frosty northern Europe, homify 360° is all about discovering noteworthy architectural structures. Today we venture out to sunlit Brazil, where architectural genius Márcia Carvalhaes shares with us a fantastic modern creation that is definitely soft on the eye.

Offerings its owners a remarkable combination of luxury living and comfortable lifestyle, this home presents simply the best of the best. Spacious rooms, free-flowing communal areas, luxurious colour palettes, and an overall tranquil vibe dipped in lavishness. As an extra bonus, the house is located in a remote natural setting, adding that priceless element that so many of us desire for our living areas – peace and quiet.

Get ready for a striking balance between functionality and splendour!