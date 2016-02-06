​The House that Has It All

From warm South Africa to frosty northern Europe, homify 360° is all about discovering noteworthy architectural structures. Today we venture out to sunlit Brazil, where architectural genius Márcia Carvalhaes shares with us a fantastic modern creation that is definitely soft on the eye.
Offerings its owners a remarkable combination of luxury living and comfortable lifestyle, this home presents simply the best of the best. Spacious rooms, free-flowing communal areas, luxurious colour palettes, and an overall tranquil vibe dipped in lavishness. As an extra bonus, the house is located in a remote natural setting, adding that priceless element that so many of us desire for our living areas – peace and quiet.
Get ready for a striking balance between functionality and splendour!
It’s pure love at first sight as we gaze upon the house’s magnificent façade. The superb combination of glass, wood and concrete make for a striking first impression. And with the added sky and lush grass framing the house, the beauty factor soars significantly.
Is it too soon to imagine ourselves sipping wine on that spacious wooden deck? Modern luxury has never looked so good!
What do you do to keep your guests’ excitement levels up after they’ve seen your facade? Easy – you wow them with this magnificent door that swings open into a double entrance. As an additional welcome for the guests, the warm honey-coloured tone of the wood plays stunningly with the patch of garden located here at the main entrance.
All of this beauty to behold, and we haven’t even stepped inside…
Those suffering from claustrophobia need not fear – there’s plenty of space to go around! The high ceilings are just one of the many fine elements making our tour such a warm and open experience. From here, we can see all the way to the rear of the house, giving us a sense of just how truly spacious this residence is.
This open section is where the dining room and TV area are located. More than sufficient space for movement, deluxe decor and settings, generous glass for exquisite views of the surrounding landscape – is this the ultimate dinner party venue?
A hop and a skip from the dining table (literally) we locate the TV area, which also doubles as the living room. A gigantic TV for prime viewing, luxurious couches, and enough firewood to see us through many cold nights – movie night is sorted!
Notice the sublime contrast between the warm floor section (plus portions of the furniture) and the upper parts of the room. The off-whites and creams play deliciously together with the warm wooden coatings, ensuring a striking neutral palette where any additional décor (regardless of colour tones) will shine welcomingly.
Generous floor-to-ceiling windows ensure bright and light-bathed interiors, adding to the visual cleanliness of the house. Imagine the delightful play of sunlight and shadows in the interiors during the day, streaming in through that abundance of glass.
And who would baulk at a view like that? Grand mountains and lush trees on the horizon, with your own cool swimming pool merely a few steps away.
Speaking of the stunning view, it’s time we got a closer look – and it is right outside where we locate the star of the house.
The bright blue swimming pool with its refreshing waters wink alluringly at us. Notice the beautiful detail as the blueness contrasts with the green of the grass and the caramel tone of the wooden deck.
It would seem we have found the perfect location for any day of the year: we can catch some sun next to the pool during the warm days, and retreat to the stylish indoors when it’s gloomy weather! Pure stylised perfection.
For those days when we don’t feel like a swim, but still want that floating, relaxing feeling, we just retreat to our hot tub. Throw in a stylish indoor lounger and that magnificent landscape for a backdrop, and we can’t imagine wanting to be anywhere else!
As in the rest of the house, the beige and earthy colours rule supreme in here, lending a serene spa-like quality to the room.
A lot of us believe in the saying of “less is more” – and this bedroom proves how true it can be. With a limited colour palette, this space is transformed into a truly cosy and sophisticated sleeping area. White against white, with some beige added for good effect… it all works superbly in a space that is, after all, meant to be peaceful and relaxing.
And to add to that ‘deluxe’ feeling, a floor-to-ceiling window will add those starry night skies to ensure serene dreams.
And we should have guessed that even a small act as flossing in this house wouldn’t be happening in a bland environment. The bathroom is where we locate the epitome of stylishly modern spaces. Clear lines, cool earthy tones and a delightful mix of stone and mirror enhance this bathroom into an exceptional room.
We approve most definitely of the stone pieces underneath the sink, adding a rustic, pebbly look to this otherwise clean and serene room.
Before we depart, a quick look at another supreme vision of the house – the wine collection, kept in a striking built-in wooden storage unit. After all, what good would the luxurious social events here be without prime wine choices for the guests?
The warm timber makes another welcome appearance here, reminding us of the stunning visions we saw in the rest of the house. With the right amount of space, chic factor, and creative flair, we can safely say that this hotspot house boasts a magnificent character.