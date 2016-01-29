The Family Home Bursting with Colour

Our adventure on homify 360 today takes us to a magnificent home in the Ofir Forest in Portugal. The home has every base covered to ensure luxurious family living, with a fantastic swimming pool, games area and even cinema, ensuring that everyone is always entertained!

The home has a modern and open design with natural sunlight and ventilation creating a bright and breezy interior. Above all it is completely comfortable, relaxing and tranquil with the forest views visible from all angles making this an amazing getaway from city life. The beautiful villa was decorated by the team at INAIN Interior Design in Porto.

Let's have a look around!