The Family Home Bursting with Colour

Our adventure on homify 360 today takes us to a magnificent home in the Ofir Forest in Portugal. The home has every base covered to ensure luxurious family living, with a fantastic swimming pool, games area and even cinema, ensuring that everyone is always entertained!
The home has a modern and open design with natural sunlight and ventilation creating a bright and breezy interior. Above all it is completely comfortable, relaxing and tranquil with the forest views visible from all angles making this an amazing getaway from city life. The beautiful villa was decorated by the team at INAIN Interior Design in Porto.
Let's have a look around!
Enjoying nature and surroundings from the serenity of a pool deck is pure heaven, especially if you are a creature of comfort. Taking in the sights and sounds of the forest while enjoying a splash in the fantastic swimming pool… now that is bliss!
The wooden deck around the pool is the place to be for the whole family, from early morning to late evening, why not have your breakfast outside too! Just think about how you can work on your tan!
The large grey sofas look so inviting and comfortable and after spending all that time outside enjoying the sun, it may just be the perfect place to score a nap! This room is simple and elegantly decorated with the large windows inviting natural sunlight to stream in throughout the day, while the pool table in the background may just make this the noisiest part of the house to be, so you might want to venture upstairs if you're really tired.
The relaxing atmosphere of this home is evident in the minimal decor that has been achieved even in the dining room table which seats eight comfortably. The dining room itself is quite large and spacious with a separate seating area in the background and a stunning view of the inviting swimming pool. What do you think about the adorable lights hanging from the ceiling here? They certainly illuminate the space is a soft yet elegant way.
So this amazing kitchen has simple and elegant as a standard with its all-white cabinets creating a modern and charming effect. The large windows with views of the swimming pool and the fascinating forest backdrop creates a picturesque effect. One where cooking in this space becomes a dream-like reality… you almost never want to leave! How about that minimalist stove? It's almost part of the decor!
This modern and minimalist bedroom enjoys an elegant décor with very few extra pieces of furniture included in the space, this allows for an uncluttered look that is emphasised through the large comfortable bed and classic wooden floors.
The balcony of this room provides a view of the forest, while the almost transparent curtains allow for natural sunlight to enter the room throughout the day and provide privacy as well.
This classic bathroom idea is absolutely unique and elegant with the unusual bath tub shape that would be surprising to anyone. The bathroom is decorated in timeless neutral shades of white and beige, while the green aspect from the forest is included in the flooring surrounding the tub and the plants placed on the counter. The colour combination of this bathroom is truly inspired!