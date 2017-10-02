11 stylish security gates and fences to safeguard your home

When it comes to securing your beautiful family home, you really need to be on top of fencing and gates that will look great with your facade, keep unwanted guests at bay and look great from the street. This might sound like a pretty tall order, but we've found a host of truly gorgeous options that we know even your architect will agree are perfect for showcasing and simultaneously securing the beautiful property that they've designed for you. Come with us now, as we show you them!
For more fencing inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Awesome fencing ideas for South African gardens.