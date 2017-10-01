Your browser is out-of-date.

15 facade finishing touches to consider

press profile homify
Residência Unifamiliar Condomínio Alphaville Londrina 2, Santos Arquitetura Santos Arquitetura minimalist garage/shed
A beautiful home will never have the right amount of impact, if you don't give serious consideration to the added finishing touches that you look to put in place and today, we are talking about facade details. Any architect will tel you that selecting the right path, entrance accessories and even lighting will all be key to creating a cohesive and eye-catching facade that is impossible to forget and we're going to prove that to you today! Prepare to look at your front garden with renewed vigour for a revamp, as we have some amazing tips for you, right here!

1. A simple gravel and wood pathway certainly adds enough drama and beauty to finish this home wonderfully, as it has been kept so tonal.

Residência Nádia & Pedro - Área externa, Kátia Borges - arquitetura+interiores Kátia Borges - arquitetura+interiores Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Kátia Borges—arquitetura+interiores

Kátia Borges - arquitetura+interiores
Kátia Borges—arquitetura+interiores
Kátia Borges - arquitetura+interiores

2. Concrete steps might not seem glamorous, but add an inset flowerbed and all of a sudden, things look VERY pretty indeed.

Casa Caritas No.58, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern houses
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

3. Perfectly lit steps have managed to add a real sense of ceremony to the lead up to the front door of this home. What a clever and beautiful technique!

Casa MAS, Saez Sanchez. Arquitectos Saez Sanchez. Arquitectos Modern houses
Saez Sanchez. Arquitectos

Saez Sanchez. Arquitectos
Saez Sanchez. Arquitectos
Saez Sanchez. Arquitectos

4. Teak stepping stones might be the ultimate in luxury garden pathways, but look at how well they match the external shutters and wood detailing. Divine!

Casa em Taquara/RS, Plena Madeiras Nobres Plena Madeiras Nobres Modern garage/shed
Plena Madeiras Nobres

Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres

5. Simple white concrete steps match the rest of the facade here wonderfully and have created a fresh, modern and impressive scene. So chic!

Residência J&F - projeto arquitetônico: Paulo Delmondes | fotos: Gilson Barbosa, Studio Gilson Barbosa Studio Gilson Barbosa Modern houses
Studio Gilson Barbosa

Studio Gilson Barbosa
Studio Gilson Barbosa
Studio Gilson Barbosa

6. A touch of terracotta is no bad thing, especially when you use ceramic floor tiles AND huge planters! What a Mediterranean feel!

Huerta en Tesistán, Taller Luis Esquinca Taller Luis Esquinca Country style house
Taller Luis Esquinca

Taller Luis Esquinca
Taller Luis Esquinca
Taller Luis Esquinca

7. How fun! Private yet also pretty, the facade here has been elegantly tucked behind a custom bamboo screen! Talk about secluded!

Casa Mo, FGO Arquitectura FGO Arquitectura Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs Bamboo Wood effect
FGO Arquitectura

FGO Arquitectura
FGO Arquitectura
FGO Arquitectura

8. Let's never underestimate the impact of stunning lighting on a home's facade. It really is the most incredible finishing touch, when done well.

Fachada frontal Santos Arquitetura minimalist garage/shed
Santos Arquitetura

Fachada frontal

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

9. Bustling flowerbeds are a lovely way to accompany your pathway, right up to your front door. What a stunning injection of colour and nature that really beautifies the house!

CASA VIMA, AMG Arquitectura Integral AMG Arquitectura Integral Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Ceramic
AMG Arquitectura Integral

AMG Arquitectura Integral
AMG Arquitectura Integral
AMG Arquitectura Integral

10. Maybe you like things a little simpler? Then how about sunken concrete stepping stones? A vision, in amongst the green grass, these stones are anything but boring or understated!

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. If you have the space, a perfectly planned and executed front garden is a tremendous way to give your facade a lift, not to mention making your neighbours green with envy!

Realizzazioni giardini, Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo Garden Plants & flowers
Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo

Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo
Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo
Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo

12. Speaking of green, just look at this house! A vision in green, this is a veritable jungle and yet, it draws us in, instantly! A natural touch will always make a facade come alive.

Residência em condomínio, Central de Projetos Central de Projetos Rustic style house
Central de Projetos

Central de Projetos
Central de Projetos
Central de Projetos

13. Alongside a front garden, a neat driveway is also a stunning way to give your facade a facelift! There's just something about beautiful brickwork, don't you think?

Hauseingänge - Ihre Visitenkarte , Fischer Garten-und Landschaftsbau GmbH Fischer Garten-und Landschaftsbau GmbH Classic style garden
Fischer Garten-und Landschaftsbau GmbH

Fischer Garten-und Landschaftsbau GmbH
Fischer Garten-und Landschaftsbau GmbH
Fischer Garten-und Landschaftsbau GmbH

14. For that upmarket look, your facade is crying out for some symmetry, so it's time to consider a pair of potted palms! We always think that large plants have such an impact on a home's entrance.

Arquitetura e Interiores, BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern houses
BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

15. Nobody ever said that you need to keep your spiritual side for inside your home, so why not embrace it as a form of facade decor as well? Tasteful sculptures really are a stunning way to perk up your home.

Reforma en Urb. Gran Alacant, Santa Pola, Novodeco Novodeco Modern houses
Novodeco

Novodeco
Novodeco
Novodeco

For even more facade inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Small Yet Stylish Facade Transformations.

33 ideas to renovate your house on a budget
Are you ready to finesse your facade now?

