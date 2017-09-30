11 fashionable light fixtures to know about!

You don't need us to tell you how critical gorgeous lighting is inside and outside your home, but are you aware of all the different styles of light fixtures that are currently enjoying a lot of popularity? We weren't, until we started looking into it! We can you now that you're about to be dazzled by the array of fabulous fixtures that interior designers are using to make dining rooms come to life, living rooms feel that bit cosier and gardens look great at night, so come with us now and see what you need for your home!
Even if you have a really plain design scheme, one single chandelier will make it absolutely pop! Multi-bulb designs are the most commonly seen and you have the choice of going a little more subtle with your design, or all out, with hanging crystals. We know which we'd choose…
So popular right now, pendant lights are brilliant for hanging anywhere that needs focused lighting and feel just that little bit too dark and gloomy. Breakfast bars are the ideal spot for some, as you can see here!
Spotlights aren't a new innovation, but they have stood the test of time thanks to being so easy to move and direct wherever you need the most light. They are also understated in design, making them work with any wider scheme easily.
When you want main lights but prefer them to not be the main attraction, flush fitting and low-profile versions are ideal! They radiate light across the ceiling, instead of straight down, which makes them fantastic for lower ceilings that could use the illusion of more height.
This is a relatively new trend, but it is taking off in a big way! Using sculptural ceiling shapes to offer natural inlays for lighting is inspired and leads to such an integrated and upmarket finish. This lighting style is especially good in warmer climates, as the lion share of the ceiling is left free for fans.
Not only are posable desk lamps ideal for actually using on a desk, obviously, but if you happen to like the industrial aesthetic they have going on, you might like to use them as handy bedside lamps as well. You can angle the beam out of your face and still have plenty of illumination to read to! Perfect.
Whether we're talking about bedrooms or communal areas, one thing you definitely need to tap into, for beautiful and ambient lighting, is table lamps. There are so many different styles and with some only needing you to touch them, to switch them on, there will be a perfect design for you.
A standard lamps is always a great investment, especially for large rooms that end up with dark corners, but any style of floor lamp will work well. Standard lamps have come back into vogue recently, as they have a retro quality and you can swap put the shades as often as you paint your walls.
Delicate wall lights or sconces, add just enough brightness, look pretty as a picture and yet don't disrupt a decorating scheme at all. Particularly popular surrounding mirrors, you will often find these little lights in bathrooms or hallways, offering up just the right amount of illumination to make sure you're looking your best.
When you want to inject some serious pizazz into your garden, you definitely need to get yourself some lamp posts! Ideal for illuminating your pathways or simply adding a sense of drama to your facade, they help to make any house look far more high-end and classic.
Finally, how about hiding some pretty little lights in amongst your shrubbery? The ethereal green glow that will emanate is sure to delight and, you will be able to enjoy your garden, after hours. It's the perfect solution, but so many people forget about lighting for their garden. Don't be one of them!
