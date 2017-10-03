The elegant and eclectic South African house

The home we visit today in homify 360 has to be one of the firm favourites in South Africa. It's quirky charm and eclectic elegance, simple and chic colour scheme and brilliant elements make it trendy and cosy enough for a funky professional. The attention to detail is phenomenal! And we cannot believe some of the fantastic decor that makes this interior charming and eye-catching. Let's take a look!
Since this home is small in area, it requires adequate planning for its living space, which is where open plan design comes in. There's an informal dining area in the kitchen, while a quirky wallpaper adds a pretty aspect to the home.
The dining area includes a vintage wooden table and old fashioned chairs, blending antique design with a modern home in perfect fashion.
Different colours decorate the walls of this lovely dining room. The yellow is cheerful and welcoming, while the grey offers are contemporary element. The artistic element is awesome for aesthetics, and a fascinating floral arrangement on the table completes the design perfectly.
We've mentioned the absolutely adorable detail of this kitchen previously, but here you see a closer glimpse. The moustache door handles of the cabinets are quirky and creative, while the top hat lampshades are the ideal accompaniment.
A lovely layout is essential for a cosy and comfortable home, here we see modern appliances, clean lines and even all-white cabinets that don't overwhelm the decor. The only trendy element of this kitchen is funky door handles… which we adore!
Our final image from this gorgeous home showcases the brilliance of the bedroom. The antique inspired bed and chic pastel shades keeps this space elegant and attractive, while being so welcoming too. It's simple and stylish, and yet looks so relaxing. How about A sophisticated and minimalist home for a South African family?