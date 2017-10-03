6 things to keep in mind before demolishing a wall

Older homes often have more rooms with long narrow corridors. But, modern homes value open spaces, which is why you are probably looking at demolishing a wall in that outdated living room or even demolishing multiple interior walls. In this homify feature, we look at 6 things to bear in mind before you begin pulling down a wall in your home, allowing your interior to be practical and comfortable enough for any socialising or relaxation. Interested? Well, continue reading these helpful hints and tips!
You may think that demolishing any of your interior walls is easy, but when planning how to pull down a wall, you first need to determine if it's a simple partitioning or a load bearing wall. Load walls have structural integrity and demolishing them will have an effect on the entire house. Checking whether it is a partition could be as easy as measuring the thickness of the wall, however, if you still aren't sure, then it's probably best to call a professional.
Once you have ensured that the wall you want to demolish is a partition, then you'll have to set out to prepare your space for the usual demolition mess. In the case of plasterboard, demolishing a wall shouldn't take too long. When thinking about how to pull down a partition, a large diameter disk cutter will be used to open a hole in the wall. Remember to cover your furniture to avoid dust from settling and damaging your leather sofa.
When considering the demolition of any partition, be advised to check the plans of the house to confirm load bearing walls and where electrical wiring and cables have been placed. Also, shut off the power supply before beginning with the demolition to avoid any accidents.
There's nothing more stress relieving then picking up a hammer and demolishing interior walls. It's vital to get a pair of protective glasses to prevent dirt from getting into the eyes and gloves.
When you're done with pulling down a wall in your home, place a lintel into the wall to stop the weakening of the structure. These are made from concrete and will be fitted into a space larger than the wall.
Debris from demolishing interior walls cannot be discarded like normal waste, it needs to be collected in special bags and delivered to a landfill site in accordance with municipal bylaws. Here are 10 Feng Shui tips to keep bad energy out of the home.