6 tips to remove lime and dirt from the shower

Another effective method to consider when planning how to clean lime from the shower is hydrochloric acid. The chemical formula is used in almost all household hygiene products, using a less impressive name, and is known as murine acid. Of course, do not be fooled, its effects are equally strong, in fact this one of the toughest methods to eliminate the highly resistant black mold.

Helpful hints! Ventilation is necessary whenever using cleaning products. Do not touch the acid directly and always wear gloves. Mix the acid with three parts of water and ensure that when spraying the affected areas without splashing. Then clean the area well with a brush and let it sit for half an hour. After that let water run and dry the area with a cloth.