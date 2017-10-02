6 tips to remove lime and dirt from the shower

We've all been there, a shoddy looking shower is distracting and ugly. In homify feature, we look at 6 tips for cleaning the shower tray and cleaning lime from bathroom tiles. Bathroom dirt doesn't only mean grime and stains, it also includes limescale and black mold. However, by following these helpful hints from our team of professionals, you'll definitely get rid of all those terrible and unsightly issues. So, let's begin with solving your dirt problem!
Let's differentiate between two types of dirt that can affect any shower, however elegant it may be. Firstly, lime is a mineral that builds up on screens, taps or tiles, creating a matte layer that prevents it from being shiny. While, black mold creates living bacteria that has toxic health risks. Cleaning your shower tray regularly ensures that you don't have a strong mold build up that is far more difficult to remove.
Both methods are effective to removing black mold that affects the joints of shower trays and tiles. The difference is that ammonia (preferably clear) is a toxic product, while hydrogen peroxide is not. Ammonia needs to be purchased from a specialised store, while hydrogen peroxide is sold in pharmacies. Hydrogen peroxide is more suitable for removing mold from any surface, while ammonia is used for tiles and glass.
If you're looking for eco-friendly ideas on how to remove lime from the shower or how to clean the shower tray, then your best bet is vinegar and salt. The truth is that vinegar is the best anti-calcium product that exists. In fact, any of the lime cleaners that are on the market, vinegar is one of the main ingredients. Although lime is mostly visible on the shower door, it also accumulates on the faucets and in the tiles. Cleaning with vinegar, salt and water is very simple. Mix everything and use a cloth to clean the surfaces and then dry it with another cloth once done.
Another effective method to consider when planning how to clean lime from the shower is hydrochloric acid. The chemical formula is used in almost all household hygiene products, using a less impressive name, and is known as murine acid. Of course, do not be fooled, its effects are equally strong, in fact this one of the toughest methods to eliminate the highly resistant black mold.
Helpful hints! Ventilation is necessary whenever using cleaning products. Do not touch the acid directly and always wear gloves. Mix the acid with three parts of water and ensure that when spraying the affected areas without splashing. Then clean the area well with a brush and let it sit for half an hour. After that let water run and dry the area with a cloth.
Natural fungicides, such as tea tree oil are a great way to clean mold from the shower tray, especially if you have respiratory problems. However, should the mold problem become worse, it is probably better to call professionals to exterminate this harmful bacteria.
Black mold is inherent to moisture, which is why it is important to clean your shower tiles regularly and install an extractor to absorb the moisture and humidity. Borox or salt can also prevent mold spores from growing and can be an effective means of removing mold from the bathroom.