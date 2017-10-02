A petite and contemporary South Africa home

What are your must-have features in the modern home? Minimalist lines, clean surfaces and contemporary design are the new normal and this pretty, petite home is simply stunning and easy to recreate of course. Interested? Well, in this homify 360 article, we have a look at an amazing house with brilliant detail and chic ideas. The kitchen makes use of space wisely, while the bathrooms are different and trendy enough for a professional couple who adore all things sleek and timeless.