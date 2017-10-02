Your browser is out-of-date.

A petite and contemporary South Africa home

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
somerset Park home , BHD Interiors BHD Interiors Modern kitchen
What are your must-have features in the modern home? Minimalist lines, clean surfaces and contemporary design are the new normal and this pretty, petite home is simply stunning and easy to recreate of course. Interested? Well, in this homify 360 article, we have a look at an amazing house with brilliant detail and chic ideas. The kitchen makes use of space wisely, while the bathrooms are different and trendy enough for a professional couple who adore all things sleek and timeless.

Stove story

somerset Park home , BHD Interiors BHD Interiors Modern kitchen
Modern appliances, all-white kitchen cabinets and of course clean and uncluttered surfaces are the ideal decor for a classic kitchen. The cabinets also promise to be excellent storage for all your essentials.

Laundry sorted

somerset Park home , BHD Interiors BHD Interiors Modern kitchen
Modern homes tend to be smaller than rustic houses, this kitchen even includes a fantastic laundry area, so there's no reason to not have any clean clothing.

Natural light

somerset Park home , BHD Interiors BHD Interiors Modern kitchen
The kitchen will also be a lot cosier and comfy with natural light. This is especially important for those busy weekend mornings when you plan to cook up a storm. Keep all your utensils and cooking oils at hand while you showcase your master chef skills.

Bathroom 1

somerset Park home , BHD Interiors BHD Interiors Modern bathroom
This simple bathroom has all the basics. From a pretty mirror and storage shelf to a classic basin and faucet. It even includes a soap dispenser and towel rail.

Bathroom 2

somerset Park home , BHD Interiors BHD Interiors Modern bathroom
Perfect for the main bedroom, this bathroom even has more storage for toiletries and essentials. The design includes a classic colour scheme with contemporary bathroom fixtures and a marble countertop. It's sleek and stylish enough for any modern homeowner to enjoy.

Bathroom 3

somerset Park home , BHD Interiors BHD Interiors Modern bathroom
We've seen two bathrooms of this house already, but the third one seems to be just as pretty. It has a similar marble countertop, but includes an old fashioned towel storage rack beneath the basin. The mirror is large and ensures that the room is better illuminated and elegant. Here's a A 72sqm modern and well designed apartment to inspire you.

What do you think about this modern home?

