A modern home in Westville in South Africa

Have you ever thought about what would make your home pretty, modern and comfortable? Is it colours or textures, perhaps a modern layout? Well, in this homify 360 feature, we visit a beautiful and sophisticated living space for tips and tricks to help with interior decor. From the living room to the dining room, this South African house is filled with vibrant shades and attractive features. Let's be inspired!
Transparent chairs at the dining table are fast becoming all the rage and it's no surprise. It goes perfectly with the floor sweeping lime green curtains and elegant bouquet on the light coloured table.
Modern homes are absolutely amazing when it comes to layout and design, but space is often the problem. The open plan living space solves this problem and with this eye-catching colour scheme, the room is inviting and cosy. The vibrant pattern of the rug is a perfect fit for the rest of the decor.
The living room doubles up as a TV room and showcases a plasma screen TV and more than enough storage for family memories, ornaments and deities. The illumination is brilliant lights up each and every corner.
You don't need to display everything you own. These sliding doors will still ensure that you have your privacy, especially if you don't want your guests to get a glimpse of your prized CD collection. As we mentioned previously there's even space for daily rituals to be observed with deities placed at lofty heights.
The devil is in the details, especially when it comes to this wonderful wallpaper and chic mirror design. A pretty lamp decorates this dressing table and creates just enough light for reading.
Include a vibrant colour seat at the window to enhance that eclectic design element in the home.