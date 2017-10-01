Your browser is out-of-date.

33 ideas to renovate your house on a budget

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Living room
So your home is making you sick and tired, from the walls to the furniture and even the appliances. However, the budget is tight and you simply cannot afford to make any major renovations. Well, in this homify feature we look at 33 easy ideas to decorating a house with a little money. It may be as easy as a fresh coat of paint, better illumination or even reupholstering old furniture. Save your money for the purchases that really matter, and let our team help you with remodelling your house with a tiny budget.

1. Change the kitchen floor

Cuisine bleu acier vintage carreaux de ciment, Parisdinterieur Parisdinterieur Kitchen
Parisdinterieur

Parisdinterieur
Parisdinterieur
Parisdinterieur

Older homes often have those outdated linoleum floors in the kitchen. Rip them out and replace it with some stunning tiles in a rustic mosaic pattern for that bohemian design.

2. What about a bench

Paris 11, blackStones blackStones Scandinavian style dining room Plywood Green
blackStones

blackStones
blackStones
blackStones

Instead of adding extra chairs to your kitchen, an old school bench will save space for how to decorate your house with a little money.

3. Vinyl stickers

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern living room
Laura Canonico Architetto

Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

Include a fascinating feature in your home with vinyl stickers, they are creative and economical.

4. Paint one wall

Dorrego, Matealbino arquitectura Matealbino arquitectura Modern style bedroom
Matealbino arquitectura

Matealbino arquitectura
Matealbino arquitectura
Matealbino arquitectura

Save on purchasing a lot of paint and create a fantastic focal wall that is sure to help you with decorating your house with a little money.

5. Original shelves

APPARTEMENT BOHEME CHIC AU MASCULIN, cristina velani cristina velani Scandinavian style bedroom
cristina velani

cristina velani
cristina velani
cristina velani

Use unique shelving as a means of remodelling your house with a little budget.

6. Strings of lights

Departamento en Recoleta I, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern style bedroom
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

Colourful light shades are another awesome means of decorating a house with a little money, and you don't only need to put them up for Christmas.

7. Memory wall

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

There's nothing as soothing to the heart as thinking about the good times, create a memory wall and you'll always be at ease with personal items on display.

8. Opt for contrasts

Dom jednorodzinny w Redzie , PracowniaPolka PracowniaPolka Scandinavian style bathroom
PracowniaPolka

PracowniaPolka
PracowniaPolka
PracowniaPolka

Contrasting colours such as black and white are basic and elegant, but wooden furniture can make an amazing addition too.

9. Design a showcases

Home Office | SUSTENTABILIZANDO EL DEBER Y EL PLACER, G7 Grupo Creativo G7 Grupo Creativo Living room Wood Wood effect
G7 Grupo Creativo

G7 Grupo Creativo
G7 Grupo Creativo
G7 Grupo Creativo

Use your display case to categorise and organise mementos and vintage items that you've collected on your travels.

10. Provides variety

projecte virreina, degoma degoma Modern dining room
degoma

degoma
degoma
degoma

Here's another tip on how to decorate a house with a little money, include a few colours and patterns throughout different dining room chairs for that eclectic look.

11. Some subtle details

Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style bedroom
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

Painted wooden swallows decorate the walls of this bedroom in a subtle and delicate manner.

12. A brick wall

Reciclaje en Colegiales, Parrado Arquitectura Parrado Arquitectura Eclectic style dining room
Parrado Arquitectura

Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura

A brick wall may not be the most budget-friendly option, but it has a gorgeous industrial look.

13. Playful

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style bedroom
Bloomint design

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE

Bloomint design
Bloomint design
Bloomint design

Why not include a fun swing in the bedroom?

14. Splashback

Departamento en Punta del Este - Torres Miami Br., Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Kitchen
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

Designing and decorating a house with a little money doesn't mean you shouldn't add a few characteristics of charm, much like this kitchen splashback.

15. Chalkboard paint

Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern kitchen
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Do you love being dramatic and explaining things? Well, then chalkboard paint is ideal for your kitchen walls.

​16. Launch the DIY

Playroom Vintage, Estación Ortiz Estación Ortiz Teen bedroom
Estación Ortiz

Estación Ortiz
Estación Ortiz
Estación Ortiz

So you adore all things DIY? Well, how about creating your own ornaments. This is brilliant at decorating your house with little money.

17. Hang them

.8 HOUSE, .8 / TENHACHI .8 / TENHACHI Industrial style kitchen
.8 / TENHACHI

.8 / TENHACHI
.8 / TENHACHI
.8 / TENHACHI

Use the storage space for hanging those utensils instead of taking up all the drawers for your cooking items.

18. Decorate with plants

Paradise getaway , Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Living room
Aileen Martinia interior design—Amsterdam

Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam
Aileen Martinia interior design—Amsterdam
Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam

Remodelling your house with a little budget is easy if you include some fascinating flora.

19. Do you like maps?

homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Maps are great as a decorative option for your walls, and you can plan and plot your next adventure while you drift off to sleep.

20. Wallpaper

Lily Pond homify Walls
homify

Lily Pond

homify
homify
homify

Wallpaper is easy to install and has a different effect when compared to boring painted walls.

21. Recycled furniture

Decoración de Interiores estilo Mediterraneo, Casa Josephine Casa Josephine Walls
Casa Josephine

Casa Josephine
Casa Josephine
Casa Josephine

Revitalise old chairs with some new colours and they will be usable again.

22. Paint on wood

Shoaling Fish, Jo Downs Jo Downs Modern bathroom
Jo Downs

Shoaling Fish

Jo Downs
Jo Downs
Jo Downs

These wooden walls are gorgeous, add your own design for an even more valuable decor.

23. Entrance

Departamento en Recoleta I, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

How about changing the way you receive your guests? A new coat rack could be a good choice.

24. Stylish mirrors

Camões - Home decor, Staging Factory Staging Factory Minimal style Bathroom
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Incorporate a unique mirror in the bathroom with a brilliant light too.

25. Remember the balcony

Decoración Accesible para vivienda Chic, decoraCCion decoraCCion Patios
decoraCCion

decoraCCion
decoraCCion
decoraCCion

Remove the clutter and junk from the balcony and use the space to admire the fresh air and city sights.

26. Hanging chairs

Toscane, dmesure dmesure Mediterranean style bedroom
dmesure

dmesure
dmesure
dmesure

We mentioned swings previously, but what do you think about this hanging chair in the living room?

27. Murals

Espace naturaliste, Zuritagordian Zuritagordian Eclectic style bedroom
Zuritagordian

Zuritagordian
Zuritagordian
Zuritagordian

If you like to create imaginary worlds, then include some of that fantasy onto the walls. 

28. Eye-catching clock

Appaprtement, 2013, ANNA DUVAL ANNA DUVAL Modern style bedroom Blue
ANNA DUVAL

ANNA DUVAL
ANNA DUVAL
ANNA DUVAL

Sometimes a simple piece of furniture can be used as a decorative element, as is the case with this original wall clock.

29. Vertical gardens

Mur Végétaux, Green Mood Green Mood Eclectic style dining room
Green Mood

Green Mood
Green Mood
Green Mood

For those who do not have much space on the floor to place pots, do not panic, there's always a vertical garden.

​ 30. Paper adornments

Chambre de bébé de 25m², Judith Wolff Architecte d'intérieur Judith Wolff Architecte d'intérieur Nursery/kid's room
Judith Wolff Architecte d'intérieur

Judith Wolff Architecte d'intérieur
Judith Wolff Architecte d&#39;intérieur
Judith Wolff Architecte d'intérieur

Let's go back to DIY! And in this case consider paper embellishments that you can make yourself.

31. Declutter

un appartement des années 70 revu et corrigé, espaces & déco espaces & déco Nursery/kid's room
espaces & déco

espaces & déco
espaces &amp; déco
espaces & déco

Getting organised is a free way to decorating your house with a little money. All you'll need is some pretty storage boxes.

32. New lamps

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern kitchen
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Change the old lamps in the room to make way for refreshing design.

33. Dust the rugs

rue de rivoli 75001 PARIS, cristina velani cristina velani Living room
cristina velani

cristina velani
cristina velani
cristina velani

If you had them in storage, it's time to dust them off and put them back in the living room, bedroom or anywhere you want to add a little warmth and colour. Here are 7 tips to make dark rooms look brighter.

​10 foto’s van braaiers perfek vir Suid-Afrika
Which of these tips will you consider?

