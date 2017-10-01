33 ideas to renovate your house on a budget

So your home is making you sick and tired, from the walls to the furniture and even the appliances. However, the budget is tight and you simply cannot afford to make any major renovations. Well, in this homify feature we look at 33 easy ideas to decorating a house with a little money. It may be as easy as a fresh coat of paint, better illumination or even reupholstering old furniture. Save your money for the purchases that really matter, and let our team help you with remodelling your house with a tiny budget.