A gorgeous home filled with glamourous details

In this edition of homify 360, we visit a gorgeous South African home. The chic and fascinating decor is eye-catching and easy on the eye, allowing the bedroom and bathroom detail to be enjoyed and admired. Interested? Well, have a look at these awesome tips and tricks to instantly inspire your very own interior renovation or perhaps even a simple upgrade. Let's take a look!
A brilliant mirror in the bathroom is an amazing way to decorate the space and highlight the charm and personal style of the homeowner, but wait until you get a closer look at the fixtures in the bathroom.
A bathtub doesn't need to be drab and outdated, especially in a modern home. Neutral colours and classic features are an ideal decorative choice to enhance the layout. Fresh air entering through the window is another must-have element to a sleek and stylish bathroom.
A double sink is perfect for the master suite. It allows the couple to make use of the bathroom simultaneously, saving time, while the storage keeps everything in place, while looking elegant too.
Include a shower for those mornings when you need to get ready quickly before work. There's nothing wrong with opting for a neutral colour scheme that will stand the test of time and look awesome too.
The navy blue focal walls, pastel colour scatter cushions and creamy tones of the bed linen makes this bedroom attractive, relaxing and a pleasure to sleep in. The pedestals on either side add symmetry to the room and the cosy blankets ensure that this bedroom is great for those evenings of cuddling up in style.
Incorporate some shabby chic detail into the bedroom in the form of this simple seating space. The colour scheme fits the bed linen perfectly and the artwork above decorates the wall in a fascinating yet vibrant colour. The lighter neutral tone of the carpet is comfortable and inviting, adding a warming ambiance to this space.