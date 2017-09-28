15 modern wooden kitchens that exude warmth

You might think that wooden kitchens always err on the side of traditional styling, but we're here to show you today that this wonderfully adaptable material can bend to even the most contemporary of designs as well. With talented kitchen planners always looking for new and exciting ways to use wood, we've stumbled upon a wealth of incredibly inspiring spaces to show you today, each of which will definitely get you fired up to use a little bit more of this material in your own food preparation space. Let's take a look!