Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

18 ways to decorate a small home spectacularly

press profile homify press profile homify
Apartamento Tutóia, Alvorada Arquitetos Alvorada Arquitetos Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

A small home doesn't need to be a stumbling block to gorgeous style, in fact, it can be a great motivator! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that the secret to small home decorating success is ingenuity and not simply plumping for solutions that you think are the only way to go! We've found a host of brilliant tips for you today and they'll apply to every room in your small home, from bedrooms through to bathrooms, so come and see how you can inject BIG style into a bijou property!

1. Create a striking focal point.

APARTAMENTO 1, Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores Dining roomDressers & sideboards
Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores

Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores
Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores
Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores

This can be as simple as choosing a really dramatic light fixture or one piece of furniture that is impossible to ignore, but all eyes will be on it, not small room proportions!

2. Choose light colours.

appartamento a rimini, bilune studio bilune studio Living room
bilune studio

bilune studio
bilune studio
bilune studio

Dark wall colours will simply shrink already small spaces and make them feel claustrophobic, so reach for the paler hues!

3. Combine different functions!

Projeto Apartamento Jardins MBD, Ambienta Arquitetura Ambienta Arquitetura Modern dining room
Ambienta Arquitetura

Ambienta Arquitetura
Ambienta Arquitetura
Ambienta Arquitetura

By having an open living and dining room, the overall space will feel so much bigger and more sociable as well. That's what everybody wants!

4. Put glass to good use.

UN CUBO DI VETRO: LA CUCINA, T+T ARCHITETTURA T+T ARCHITETTURA Classic style dining room
T+T ARCHITETTURA

T+T ARCHITETTURA
T+T ARCHITETTURA
T+T ARCHITETTURA

It keeps the light flowing, looks contemporary and expensive and helps to divide your rooms without any solid barriers, so glass should really be your new best friend, in terms of small home design!

5. Divide and conquer!

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you want to split up your home into usable spaces, but solid walls are simply too heavy going, how about employing gorgeous curtains? Sumptuous fabrics will only ever look stunning and will give you easy to tailor divides as well!

6. Screens are a great idea.

Wooden Accent , EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture & interiors EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture & interiors Modern living room
EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture &amp; interiors

EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture & interiors
EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture &amp; interiors
EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture & interiors

Non-solid screens look incredible, especially in small homes where natural light flow is critical! They just add such a wealth of design elegance, while also serving a function. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Invest in wall shelves.

Apartamento MC, Martins Lucena Arquitetos Martins Lucena Arquitetos Modern living room
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

In a small home, every bit of space comes at a premium, so look to your walls! Simple floating shelves will not only look great, they will also give you instant access to handy display potential as well, without shrinking the floor space.

Apartamento N | H, Only Design de Interiores Only Design de Interiores Media room
Only Design de Interiores

Only Design de Interiores
Only Design de Interiores
Only Design de Interiores

Let's not overlook the fact that there are so many styles of wall shelves to choose from either! Look at these wraparound ones! WOW!

8. Add dynamic design to dead spaces.

Casa Alto de Pinheiros, Ana Donadio Arquitetura Ana Donadio Arquitetura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Ana Donadio Arquitetura

Ana Donadio Arquitetura
Ana Donadio Arquitetura
Ana Donadio Arquitetura

The space under your stairs is ripe for transformation and we can't think of anything nicer than an indoor garden display! Who would expect that?

9. Choose furniture that is both functional AND pretty.

TV hidden in wall unit Style Within Media room hidden TV,wall unit,wall storage,shelf lighting,alcove lighting,purple doors,sliding door unit,TV unit
Style Within

TV hidden in wall unit

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

You know you can kill two birds with one stone, right? Well, you don't ned to sacrifice good style for usability, so look for striking pieces that give you the best of both worlds.

TV Wall Unit Style Within Media room Hidden TV,TV wall unit,wall storage,wall storage unit,wall shelf unit,niche lighting,shelf lighting,purple accents,purple cupboards,sliding cabinet door
Style Within

TV Wall Unit

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

Just look at this bookcase, as a prime example of what we mean, with a hidden TV store! Now that's clever.

10. Don't overlook the kitchen.

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

A lot of people can forget to give a small kitchen a hearty dose of gorgeousness, but we implore you not to fall into that trap! With some dazzling light and clever cabinets, you'll have storage and style.

11. Use wood to it's fullest!

casa dei colori, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Kitchen
studio ferlazzo natoli

studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli

Have you ever noticed how magical wood is, in terms of adding gorgeous warmth and timeless appeal to a small home? Use it for kitchen cabinet doors, bookcases or even in small doses, as furniture legs and you'll love the effect.

12. Add some earth tones.

ESPACIOS PEQUEÑOS , CASA CALDA CASA CALDA Industrial style bathroom
CASA CALDA

CASA CALDA
CASA CALDA
CASA CALDA

We know you might be tempted to keep a small bathroom all white, but can we persuade you to consider some richer tones? Instead of trying to hide small proportions, work with them, to create a cosy feel, with earth toned tiles.

13. Get creative.

Rénovation complète d'un appartement de 30m², MadaM Architecture MadaM Architecture Scandinavian style bathroom
MadaM Architecture

MadaM Architecture
MadaM Architecture
MadaM Architecture

Just look at the awkward shape of this room and then, appreciate the ingenious shelving! There is no loss of storage here, despite hard to navigate dimensions and those above-cistern shelves are inspired. What a way to use overlooked space!

14. Don't get in a lather.

Cocina de diseño atemporal, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica DEULONDER arquitectura domestica Kitchen White
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

We know that not everyone will have the room for a dedicated laundry zone, but if you do, don't forget to add some home comforts in there as well! Leaving a functional area as purely useful will always make it feel less cohesive and inviting, so a lick of paint or some pretty hooks really won't go amiss.

15. Use your home's height!

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Now this is a fantastic idea for seriously small homes! Instead of trying to find enough room for a washer and dryer to sit side by side, why not stack them on top of each other, tuck them into a corner and hide them altogether? Perfection!

16. Put the bed to good use.

дизайн студии в скандинавском стиле, sreda sreda Scandinavian style bedroom
sreda

sreda
sreda
sreda

Do you remember the days when your mother would tell you not to throw things under your bed? Well, those days are gone! In a small home, raising the bed and sliding storage boxes underneath is a terrific idea, as long as you label them, properly.

17. Reflect all the positive space.

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

We think you probably already know that mirrors are a great weapon in the fight against small proportions, but don't be afraid to go really big! A whole feature wall, as seen here, would almost double a room's perceived area.

18. Emphasise the cosy proportions.

Apartamento Tutóia, Alvorada Arquitetos Alvorada Arquitetos Modern living room
Alvorada Arquitetos

Alvorada Arquitetos
Alvorada Arquitetos
Alvorada Arquitetos

Finally, instead of trying to make small rooms look and feel bigger, how about using smaller dimensions to your advantage? Create cosy, sociable rooms with sumptuous sofas and chairs and don't skimp on the fluffy textiles either!

For more small home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 8 small home storage solutions.

​10 fantastiese houtkaste vir jou huis
Did you spot some lovely touches to add to your small home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks