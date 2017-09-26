18 ways to decorate a small home spectacularly

A small home doesn't need to be a stumbling block to gorgeous style, in fact, it can be a great motivator! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that the secret to small home decorating success is ingenuity and not simply plumping for solutions that you think are the only way to go! We've found a host of brilliant tips for you today and they'll apply to every room in your small home, from bedrooms through to bathrooms, so come and see how you can inject BIG style into a bijou property!