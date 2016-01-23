Getting creative with decorative plaster

There are many elements which contribute to home décor. The chosen accessories, flooring, paint colours of the walls, and even the arrangement of furniture in every room will impact upon the overall look. There is, however, one detail that can make all the difference in the world, and it is often overlooked: the roof. The ceiling is able to give the environment a touch of charm and originality.

Lighting is undoubtedly one of the most important things to consider in decorating environments. This detail can further enhance the space, providing a stunning effect and adding unique style. There are several alternatives to light up a room, from the use of lighting fixtures, lamps, spot lights and pendant lighting, to the exclusive use of natural sunlight reflecting off of the ceiling and plaster…

When a house has very high ceilings, the plaster lining is an alternative for those seeking a sophisticated atmosphere, modern look, and clean environment. The material can be combined with a specific lighting design, providing many different visual aesthetics. Moreover, the plaster allows for different creations in skirting, lowering ceilings, walls, mouldings, and frames, as well as being light and easy to install.

In these examples we bring you today, the relegated ceiling is an excellent alternative that brings more closeness and a feeling of warmth to the home. It also influences the thermal sensations and acoustics of the house. Plaster ceilings, such as crown moulding and the use of openings in the plaster, assist in the distribution of light in the room. The frames also feature functionality, it helps hide the wiring and functions as an excellent technique of intelligent decoration to modernise your environment.

Take a look at the article below for some great decorating ideas using plaster in your home!